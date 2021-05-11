Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Salem's Gardenworks Farm Will Host Open Air Fort Salem Theater Fundraiser Concert

The event will include the LaMothe-Gee family, Broadway touring talent Dennis J. Clark, and more.

May. 11, 2021  

Salem's Gardenworks Farm Will Host Open Air Fort Salem Theater Fundraiser Concert

This summer, Gardenworks Farm has announced a summer kickoff concert, benefitting the grand reopening of Fort Salem Theater under new ownership. Guests will be invited for an evening of Salem Under the Stars, an open-air fundraiser concert featuring voices of the theater's past and present. Seated at tables of four, six, or eight, and scattered throughout the farm's iconic raspberry fields, guests will enjoy wine, cheese plates, and live entertainment for $60 per ticket, covering the cost of the refreshments plus a donation to the historic theater. Limited seating is now on sale at www.fortsalem.com or by calling (518) 854-9200.

"With a community so rich in arts and agriculture, we're very excited to celebrate the grand reopening of the Fort Salem Theater," said Meg Southerland of Gardenworks Farm. "What a great way to introduce the community to the new owners of this beloved theater and to come together again after a challenging year for some socially distanced fun with show tunes and local treats!"

Salem Under the Stars will feature a series of singers and cabaret acts, including Salem's own LaMothe-Gee family, Broadway touring talent Dennis J. Clark, sneak-peak performances from the theater's upcoming musicals, and additional guest artists to be announced soon. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved inside the Gardenworks barn, where social distancing will still be accommodated.

Tickets are $60 and include live performance, wine and appetizer cheese plate.

For tickets and more information, visit www.FortSalem.com.


