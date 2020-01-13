SEX N' THE CITY, ARETHA - QUEEN OF SOUL and More Have Been Added to The Oncenter Carrier Theater's Spring Line Up

Several new shows coming to The Oncenter this spring!

See below for details:

Sex N' The City - A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody

February 29, 2020

The Oncenter Carrier Theater

421 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Sex N' the City: A Super Unauthorized Musical Parody follows Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha on a hilarious trip to find love through New York City in the '90s.

Tickets are on sale now and are available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202). Ticket prices range from $40 - $60. Additional fees may apply.

Aretha - Queen of Soul

March 20, 2020

The Oncenter Carrier Theater

421 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Tickets are on sale now and are available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202). Ticket prices range from $45 - $60. Additional fees may apply.

Sister's Easter Catechism

March 29, 2020

The Oncenter Carrier Theater

421 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Tickets are on sale now and are available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202). Ticket prices range from $35 - $45. Additional fees may apply.

Sinatra with Matt Dusk

April 24, 2020

The Oncenter Carrier Theater

421 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Sinatra.

All that cool, classy style and energy from the Rat Pack shows of yesterday are right here, right now. Take a journey with Award-Winning, Multi-Platinum selling crooner Matt Dusk as he whisks you away to Las Vegas in 1966 where he pays homage to his hero Frank Sinatra.

With new arrangements by Grammy Award-winning arrangers Pat Williams and Sammy Nestico, Dusk transports you back in time to one of music's most elegant eras. A time when Come Fly With Me, I've Got You Under My Skin, Fly Me To The Moon and One For My Baby dominated the charts.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 17th at 10am and will be available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202). Tickets are $47 plus tax. Additional fees may apply.

Coming Up At The Oncenter!

Girls Night: The Musical - Jan. 18

An Evening with William Shatner: Screening The Wrath Of Khan - Jan. 18

Dinosaur World Live! - Jan. 28

Syracuse Opera presents Candide - Feb. 9

That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody - Feb. 22 & 23

Harlem Globetrotters - Feb. 23

Sex N' The City - Feb. 29

WWE Live! Road to Wrestlemania - Mar. 1

Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! - Mar. 3 - 4

MasterChef Junior Live! - Mar. 5

Phoenix High School Presents The Addams Family - Mar. 12 - 14

Syracuse City Ballet Presents Cinderella - Mar. 14 & 15

Aretha - Queen Of Soul - Mar. 20

Celtic Woman - Mar. 22

Sister's Easter Catechism - Mar. 29

The Bachelor Live On Stage - Apr. 1

Buddy, Ritchie and The Bopper Starring Not Fade Away - Apr. 11

B- The Underwater Bubble Show! - Apr. 22

Sinatra with Matt Dusk - Apr. 24

Nickelodeon's Jojo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour - May 3

Baby Shark Live! - May 28

Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist - May 30

Impractical Jokers "The Scoopski Potatoes Tour" Starring The Tenderloins - Jul. 10





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You