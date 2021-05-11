Rochester City Ballet Will Return to In-Person Shows With A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Rochester City Ballet will make its triumphant and long-awaited return to Live-in Person performances by mounting a fully produced staging of Artistic Director Robert Gardner's A Midsummer Night's Dream. This coming Memorial Day weekend, fall under the spell of a moonlit evening in Elizabethan England, filled with star-crossed lovers and delightfully comic characters.

From the classic mischief-maker Puck to the beautiful fairy Titania under a love spell gone wrong, it's Shakespeare's finest comedy told in dance and mime.

The company dancers along with students from the Timothy M. Draper Center for Dance Education will bring this family-friendly adaptation of the delightful and fantastical Shakespearean classic to the Highland Bowl. Though our audience sizes will be restricted due to continued vigilance surrounding COVID-19, all four anticipated performances that weekend will be FREE community events.

Performances will be May 28th at 6 pm, May 29th at 2pm and 6pm and May 30th at 2pm. Even though these shows are free, reservations are required as each show has a limited capacity. Health screening and masks are required to enter.

Learn more and RSVP at https://rochestercityballet.org/performances-2/.