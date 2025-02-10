Proctors Collaborative To Unveil 2025-2026 Season on March 10

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Proctors Collaborative has announced the official reveal of the highly anticipated 2025-26 subscription season for Proctors in Schenectady and Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany. The announcement event will occur on Monday, March 10, on the MainStage at Proctors.

This exciting evening will offer attendees an exclusive first look at the Broadway tours and regional productions coming to Proctors and theREP in the upcoming season with surprises along the way. Theatre enthusiasts and subscribers can expect a lineup filled with acclaimed productions, beloved classics and groundbreaking new works.

For more information and updates, contact the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Tuesday-Saturday 12-6 p.m. or online by visiting atproctors.org or attherep.org.

