Photos: Inside Woodstock Playhouse's Production Of David Henry Hwang's M. BUTTERFLY

Nov. 23, 2022  

The historic Woodstock Playhouse's sumptuous production of David Henry Hwang's M. Butterfly dazzled all from November 18-20 under direction of Randy Conti with choreography by Nina Zoie Lam, costumes by Diane Stein and lighting by Tony Michael Clayton.

See photos below!

The cast featured David John Phillips as Rene Gallimard and Matthew Liu as Song Liling and included Kenny Andrew as Marc, Craig Cupone as Toulon, Shannon McDavid as Renee, Amy Pan as Comrade Chin, Myriam Phiro as Helga with Nick Baum and Loe Elvgren as the Kurogo.

Based on a true story that stunned the world, and inspired by Madama Butterfly, Giacomo Puccini's opera, M. Butterfly was an immediate sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1988. The play opens in the cramped prison cell where diplomat Rene Gallimard is being held captive by the French government - and by his own illusions. He recalls a time when Song Liling, the beautiful Chinese diva, touched him with a love as vivid, as seductive - and as elusive - as a butterfly. The diplomat relives the 20-year affair from the temptation to the seduction, from its consummation to the scandal that ultimately consumed them both. M. Butterfly won the 1988 Tony Award for Best Play.

Photo credit: Leslie Dawson

Matthew Liu and David John Phillips

David John Phillips

Shannon McDavid, Craig Capone and Kenny Andrew

Matthew Liu and David John Phillips

Matthew Liu and David John Phillips

Matthew Liu

Matthew Liu and Amy Pan

Matthew Liu and Kenny Andrew

Matthew Liu

Myriam Phiro and David John Phillips

Matthew Liu, Nick Baum and Loe Elvgren

Matthew Liu, Nick Baum and Loe Elvgren

David John Phillips and Kenny Andrew

David John Phillips and Kenny Andrew

Matthew Liu

Craig Capone and David John Phillips

Matthew Liu and Amy Pan

Matthew Liu and Amy Pan

Myriam Phiro and David John Phillips

David John Phillips and Shannon McDavid

Matthew Liu, Amy Pan and David John Phillips

From L to R: Loe Elvgren, Myriam Phiro, Craig Capone, Shannon McDavid, Kenny Andrew, Amy Pan, Nick Baum

David John Phillips, Matthew Liu and company

Entire company




