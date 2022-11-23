Photos: Inside Woodstock Playhouse's Production Of David Henry Hwang's M. BUTTERFLY
M. Butterfly is based on a true story that stunned the world, and is inspired by Madama Butterfly, Giacomo Puccini’s opera.
The historic Woodstock Playhouse's sumptuous production of David Henry Hwang's M. Butterfly dazzled all from November 18-20 under direction of Randy Conti with choreography by Nina Zoie Lam, costumes by Diane Stein and lighting by Tony Michael Clayton.
See photos below!
The cast featured David John Phillips as Rene Gallimard and Matthew Liu as Song Liling and included Kenny Andrew as Marc, Craig Cupone as Toulon, Shannon McDavid as Renee, Amy Pan as Comrade Chin, Myriam Phiro as Helga with Nick Baum and Loe Elvgren as the Kurogo.
Based on a true story that stunned the world, and inspired by Madama Butterfly, Giacomo Puccini's opera, M. Butterfly was an immediate sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1988. The play opens in the cramped prison cell where diplomat Rene Gallimard is being held captive by the French government - and by his own illusions. He recalls a time when Song Liling, the beautiful Chinese diva, touched him with a love as vivid, as seductive - and as elusive - as a butterfly. The diplomat relives the 20-year affair from the temptation to the seduction, from its consummation to the scandal that ultimately consumed them both. M. Butterfly won the 1988 Tony Award for Best Play.
Photo credit: Leslie Dawson
Matthew Liu and David John Phillips
David John Phillips
Shannon McDavid, Craig Capone and Kenny Andrew
Matthew Liu and David John Phillips
Matthew Liu and David John Phillips
Matthew Liu and Amy Pan
Matthew Liu and Kenny Andrew
Myriam Phiro and David John Phillips
Matthew Liu, Nick Baum and Loe Elvgren
Matthew Liu, Nick Baum and Loe Elvgren
David John Phillips and Kenny Andrew
David John Phillips and Kenny Andrew
Craig Capone and David John Phillips
Matthew Liu and Amy Pan
Matthew Liu and Amy Pan
Myriam Phiro and David John Phillips
David John Phillips and Shannon McDavid
Matthew Liu, Amy Pan and David John Phillips
From L to R: Loe Elvgren, Myriam Phiro, Craig Capone, Shannon McDavid, Kenny Andrew, Amy Pan, Nick Baum
David John Phillips, Matthew Liu and company
Entire company
