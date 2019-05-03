Photo Flash: Regional Premiere of THE BODYGUARD Starring American Idol's LaToya London At WPPAC

The White Plains Performing Arts Center presents the Regional Premiere of THE BODYGUARD, playing April 26 - May 12, 2019.

Based on the 1992 Oscar-nominated film that starred Whitney Houston, THE BODYGUARD is a breathtakingly romantic thriller. When former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker, each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. THE BODYGUARD features a host of Whitney Houston's chart-topping greatest hits including: "I Have Nothing", "One Moment in Time", "Run to You", "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and one of the best-selling songs of all time, "I Will Always Love You".

Leading the cast is American Idol Season 3 Finalist LaToya London as Rachel, with Sean Hayden as Frank. The show also stars Cecilia Snow (Nicki), Larry Johnson (Bill), Andrew Foote (Sy), Christopher Spurrier (Tony), Tyler Whiteman (Stalker), Nazir Garnett (Fletcher), Mark Anthony Newman Jr. (Fletcher). Completing the cast are Reggie Bromell, Coleman Cummings, Lyric Danae, Meghan Deeley, Talia Dooz, Cameron Edris, Deánna Giulietti, Sarah Kleist, Hayley Lampart, Steven Liberto, Tara Llewellyn, Madeline Mancebo, Toby Miller, Carolina Miranda, Jennifer Oehlwein, Drew Reese, Kelley Reid, Justin Tepper, Cameron Turner, Leron Wellington and Hannah Fay Zieser.

THE BODYGUARD is Directed by Frank Portanova with Musical Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Daniel Gold. Scenic Design by Christopher & Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Adam Honoré, Costume Design by Antonio Consuegra, Sound Design by Jon Weston, Stage Managed by Jessie Jardon. Based on the Warner Bros. film, Screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan, Book by Alexander Dinelaris. Music features the classic Whitney Houston songs showcased in the film.

THE BODYGUARD will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center Thursday, May 2 2pm; Friday, May 3 8pm; Saturday, May 4 8pm; Sunday, May 5 2pm; Wednesday, May 8 2pm; Friday, May 10 8pm; Saturday, May 11 8pm; Sunday, May 12 2pm.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contactboxoffice@wppac.com.





