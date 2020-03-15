Performances Of CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Kitchen Theatre are Canceled

Given the evolving circumstances around COVID-19, and out of concern for the health and safety of our patrons, staff, and artists, Kitchen Theatre Company has decided to cancel all performances of its production of Catch As Catch Can.

Patrons with tickets for the production will automatically receive a credit that they can use this season or next. Ticket donations will be gratefully accepted, and the proceeds from all ticket donations will go to support Kitchen Theatre programs and artists, including those affected by the show's cancelation. Those requesting refunds will get them.

Please send communications regarding refunds and ticket donations to boxoffice@kitchentheatre.org or call (607) 272-0570. All requests will be handled beginning next week. Other questions and concerns should go to information@kitchentheatre.org.





