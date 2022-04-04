Opera Ithaca Presents THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO This Week

Opera Ithaca presents Mozart's genius comedy, The Marriage of Figaro, at Hamblin Hall at the Community School for Music and Arts on April 8 at 7:00 PM and April 10 at 2:00 PM.

Performed in Italian with English supertitles, the production stars baritone Jake Stamatis in the title role. It features Nayoung Ban as Susanna, Donata Cucinotta as Countess Almaviva, and Kara Cornell as Cherubino in their return to Opera Ithaca.

Baritone John Allen Nelson is Count Almaviva and Andy Anderson leads the performances from the podium, both company debuts. Opera Ithaca Artistic Director Ben Robinson is the stage director.

Opera Ithaca's new production of The Marriage of Figaro is set in the "anonymous, upper-class suburbia (Seville by the Lake - a gated community) where the deep pockets and lack of oversight have led to some eccentric and somewhat inappropriate behavioral patterns," says Robinson. "The relationship between the Almavivas, vibrant and effervescent in The Barber of Seville, has decayed; they have become too absorbed into what they can afford and have grown apart."

Tickets for the The Marriage of Figaro are available on www.operaithaca.org or at the door. Ticket holders must provide proof of vaccination and boosters and will be required to wear a mask throughout the performance.

This production closes Opera Ithaca's 2021-2022 season, which included the critically acclaimed film Hansel and Gretel and the world premiere of We Wear the Sea Like a Coat, with music by Sally Lamb McCune and a libretto by Rachel Lampert and Yvonne Gray.