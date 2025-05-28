New York Stage and Film Unveils Summer Season With Donja R. Love, John Patrick Shanley, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Stage and Film will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a summer season at Marist University beginning this July, bringing a slate of new theatrical works to the Hudson Valley.

Since its founding, SAF has developed over 1,000 stories that have gone on to win the industry’s highest honors, including Pulitzer Prizes, Tonys, Oscars, Emmys, and more. The annual Summer Season offers audiences the rare opportunity to witness the earliest stages of future Broadway hits, television dramas, and acclaimed films.

This year’s lineup boasts an impressive roster of talent. Tony and Oscar winner John Patrick Shanley returns with The Pushover, while Backyard Boys from acclaimed playwright Hansol Jung promises a fresh dramatic perspective. Also featured are Gertrude, written by Carly Mensch (Glow, Orange Is the New Black), and Shelter, a new musical by Crystal Monee Hall.

Rounding out the season is Vidas Privadas, a bilingual reimagining of Noël Coward’s Private Lives, and Stokely, a powerful new work exploring the life of civil rights leader Stokely Carmichael. Audiences can also experience The Woods, an immersive production from BalletCollective and Brooklyn-based band San Fermin.

In addition to public performances, SAF will host a diverse group of artists-in-residence, including Ngozi Anyanwu, Rebecca Gilman, Marcus Gardley, Sopan Deb, Ralph Peña, Betty Shamieh, and Joseph Joubert. The season also welcomes creative residencies from Indigenous Voices of the Northeast and The Drama League.

“Our 40th anniversary is both a celebration of what’s been achieved and an investment in what’s next,” said Artistic Director Ian Belknap. “Poughkeepsie and the Hudson Valley have always embraced our work-in-progress ethos, and this summer, we’re thrilled to bring another season of groundbreaking work to the stage.”

The continued partnership between SAF and Marist University plays a key role in the program’s success. The collaboration allows artists to explore new work in an academic environment that encourages creative freedom and cross-disciplinary innovation. SAF’s presence also enriches Marist’s arts departments, including fashion, music, and English.

As in past years, SAF will also recognize outstanding artists with the Founders’ Award, Pfaelzer Award, and Epstein Award, with recipients to be announced later this season.

Performances will take place at the Nelly Goletti Theatre on the Marist campus.

