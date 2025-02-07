Music From Salem to Return to Fort Salem Theater in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music From Salem will return to the Fort Salem Theater mainstage on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 4:00 PM for an unforgettable evening of chamber music. Following their acclaimed debut at Fort Salem Theater last season, the renowned ensemble will present a program featuring dramatic masterpieces for string quartet and trio by Johannes Brahms and Alfred Schnittke.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented Music From Salem ensemble back to our stage after their incredible debut last season,” said Fort Salem Theater's Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West. “This year's program is truly special, featuring some of the most compelling works in the chamber music repertoire. With such an impressive lineup of musicians, including the remarkable Lila Brown on viola, our audiences are in for a treat.”

The performance will feature a stellar roster of musicians. Violist Lila Brown, co-founder and Artistic Director of Music From Salem, has enjoyed a distinguished international career, performing with ensembles such as the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Camerata Academica Salzburg, and the Ensemble Modern. A faculty member at institutions including The Boston Conservatory and the Robert Schumann Musikhochschule, Brown is recognized for her deep artistic insight and commitment to chamber music. Violinist Amanda Brin, a founding member of the acclaimed Hyperion String Quartet, has garnered top prizes at multiple chamber music competitions and has been praised for her “lusciousness and great pathos” (Classical Voice of North Carolina). She has performed at leading festivals, collaborated with renowned artists, and most recently served on the faculty at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY. Romanian-born cellist Mihai Marica has performed with leading orchestras around the world and is a member of the Apollo Trio. He is an alum of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Bowers Program and has appeared at esteemed festivals such as Chamber Music Northwest and Aspen Music Festival. Violinist Calvin Wiersma is Associate Professor of Violin and Chamber Music at Ithaca College. He has been a member of multiple award-winning quartets and has performed extensively with ensembles including the Manhattan String Quartet and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra.

This year's program explores the dramatic and emotional depth of chamber music. Alfred Schnittke's String Trio, written during a period of intense political and artistic restriction in Soviet Russia, is a hauntingly powerful work that reflects themes of predestination, mysticism, and the struggle for survival. Johannes Brahms' String Quartet in C Minor, Op. 51, No. 1, is a masterful and passionate work that took Brahms years to complete, with the composer reportedly destroying nearly two dozen drafts before achieving his vision. The quartet is characterized by its intensity and radiant energy, embodying Brahms' pursuit of perfection.

