Mount Kisco Theatre Listed on the Market For Lease or Sale

The price to sell or lease the building was not immediately available.

Sep. 19, 2020  

The Mount Kisco Theatre is now on the market for lease or sale, after shutting down earlier this year due to the health crisis, Lohud reports.

The movie theater, which was operated by Bow Tie Cinemas, has been listed by Admiral Real Estate Services. The price to sell or lease the building was not immediately available.

"This is a very sad consequence of the pandemic," Mayor Gina Picinich said. The state "has not permitted entertainment venues to reopen due to health concerns related to virus spread when people gather. A closed theater with no revenue and no expected timeframe for reopening cannot [stay] in business."

