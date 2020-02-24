Leonard Slatkin to Lead The Orchestra Now in Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2 and Premieres at Rose Theater

The Orchestra Now (TŌN) will give the second and final concert this season of its Rose Theater series at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 3 pm. Six-time Grammy Award-winner and Detroit Symphony Orchestra Music Director Laureate Leonard Slatkin will guest conduct the Orchestra in the New York City premiere of Kinah, an elegy he wrote for his late parents. The concert marks his first performance with the young musicians of TŌN. The afternoon will also include the New York City premiere of Cindy McTee's Double Play, a work she dedicated to Slatkin; three short works by Leonard Slatkin's father, the American violinist Felix Slatkin, founder of the popular Hollywood String Quartet; and Rachmaninoff's haunting second symphony.

Mr. Slatkin celebrates his 75th birthday year this season by appearing with several of the orchestras he has led over the course of his 50-year career, including the St. Louis, Detroit, Nashville, and National Symphony Orchestras. This season also marks his debuts with the KBS Symphony Orchestra in Seoul, NDR Radiophilharmonie in Hannover, and Würth Philharmonic in Künzelsau, Germany. A recipient of the prestigious National Medal of Arts, Mr. Slatkin continues a vigorous schedule of guest conducting engagements around the world and is active as a composer, author, and educator.

TON Rose Theater Series: Slatkin Conducts Rachmaninoff

Sun, Mar 22, 2020 at 3 PM

Leonard Slatkin, conductor

Cindy McTee: Double Play (NYC Premiere)

Leonard Slatkin: Kinah (NYC Premiere)

Felix Slatkin: Fisher's Hornpipe

Felix Slatkin: Wistful Haven

Felix Slatkin: Carmen's Hoe-Down

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

Tickets priced at $25-$50 are available online at jazz.org, by calling CenterCharge at 212.721.6500, or at the Jazz at Lincoln Center box office at Broadway & 60th, Ground Floor.

The Orchestra Now (TŌN) is a group of 65 vibrant young musicians from 12 different countries across the globe: Bulgaria, Canada, China, Hungary, Indonesia, Korea, Mongolia, Peru, Spain, Ukraine, the U.K., and the U.S. All share a mission to make orchestral music relevant to 21st-century audiences by sharing their unique personal insights in a welcoming environment. Hand-picked from the world's leading conservatories-including The Juilliard School, Shanghai Conservatory of Music, Royal Conservatory of Brussels, and the Curtis Institute of Music-the members of TŌN are enlightening curious minds by giving on-stage introductions and demonstrations, writing concert notes from the musicians' perspective, and having one-on-one discussions with patrons during intermissions.

Conductor, educator, and music historian Leon Botstein, whom The New York Times said "draws rich, expressive playing from the orchestra," founded TŌN in 2015 as a graduate program at Bard College, where he is also president. TŌN offers both a three-year master's degree in Curatorial, Critical, and Performance Studies and a two-year advanced certificate in Orchestra Studies. The orchestra's home base is the Frank Gehry-designed Fisher Center at Bard, where they perform multiple concerts each season and take part in the annual Bard Music Festival. They also perform regularly at the finest venues in New York, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and others across NYC and beyond. HuffPost, who has called TŌN's performances "dramatic and intense," praises these concerts as "an opportunity to see talented musicians early in their careers."

The Orchestra has performed with many distinguished guest conductors and soloists, including Neeme Järvi, Vadim Repin, Fabio Luisi, Peter Serkin, Gerard Schwarz, Tan Dun, Zuill Bailey, and JoAnn Falletta. In the 2019-20 season, conductors Leonard Slatkin and Hans Graf will also lead TŌN performances. Recordings featuring The Orchestra Now include Ferdinand Ries piano concertos with Piers Lane on Hyperion Records, and a Sorel Classics concert recording of pianist Anna Shelest performing works by Anton Rubinstein with TŌN and conductor Neeme Järvi. Upcoming albums include a second release with Piers Lane on Hyperion Records in the spring of 2020. Recordings of TŌN's live concerts from the Fisher Center can be heard on Classical WMHT-FM and WWFM The Classical Network, and are featured regularly on Performance Today, broadcast nationwide. In 2019, the orchestra's performance with Vadim Repin was live-streamed on The Violin Channel.

For upcoming activities and more detailed information about the musicians, visit theorchestranow.org.





