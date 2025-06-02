Kimberly Doreen Burns And Jim Ballard Join FINGER LAKES NEW WORKS FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Finger Lakes region is taking center stage this summer with the launch of the Inaugural Finger Lakes New Works Festival, running now through June 15, 2025.

Featuring acclaimed performers Kimberly Doreen Burns and Jim Ballard, the festival is committed to developing and showcasing innovative new plays and musicals, positioning Ithaca as an emerging destination for theatrical creation.

Produced by Courtney Young Socher and Gavin Mayer, the festival aims to connect local talent with national theater professionals while providing audiences with early access to bold, original storytelling.

This year’s lineup features a range of projects in various stages of development—from student-written experiments and intimate readings to full workshop productions and a fully staged musical premiere.

Festival Highlights:

HIJAS (The Disappeared)

May 24, 2:00pm, Studio 1

Music & Lyrics by Julián Mesri, Book & Lyrics by Saviana Stanescu

Directed by Courtney Young Socher, with music direction by Andrea Morokutti and Eric Leigh

UNIT 201B

June 6, 5:00pm, Studio 3

A student-conceived production written by Max von Kolnitz and collaborators, directed by John Baranowski

SUGAR

June 7, 4:00pm, Studio 1

Music & Lyrics by Eric Leigh, Book by Elizabeth Leigh, Directed by Elizabeth Leigh

THE GIRL WHO CRIED DIFFERENT

June 14, 7:00pm, Clark Theatre

Music by Tommy Barbarella, Lyrics by Mariella Elm, Book & Additional Lyrics by Lauren Kahane, Directed by Courtney Young Socher

VALLIER – The Lilies Musical

June 15, Clark Theatre

Music & Lyrics by Eric Leigh, Adapted & Directed by Gavin Mayer, Music Directed by Eric Leigh

EXTENDED STAY

June 5–15, The Kitchen Theatre

Presented by Walking on Water Productions

Book by Jenny Stafford, Music by Scotty Arnold, Directed by Emily Jackson

All performances are held at the Ithaca College Dillingham Center and The Kitchen Theatre. From bold new voices to reimagined musical forms, the Finger Lakes New Works Festival offers a glimpse into the future of American theater—right in the heart of upstate New York.

For tickets and full schedule details, visit the festival’s website.

