Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present NEW WORK PREVIEW: Gibney Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present a NEW WORK PREVIEW from Gibney Company in Tivoli, NY, on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 6pm. Tickets are $5-10 (free for members).

Gibney Company shows new work in development by acclaimed choreographer Peter Chu, who is working with Gibney during their residency at Kaatsbaan. S ections from the work-in-progress will be shown, guided by remarks from Gina Gibney and Peter Chu. After the performance, audience members participate in a Q&A with the artists.

While at Kaatsbaan, Gibney Company is working with the choreographer Peter Chu on a new commission for the full company premiering at The Joyce Theater in May 2025. Peter Chu's creative process is holistic and mindful, incorporating qi gong and taiji principles to enhance movement quality and imagery. Chu guides dancers to connect with their environment, surrender to the intangible, and let their inner sensations direct their movements. A captivating soundscape immerses the audience in a space where pulse and rhythm intertwine.

Gibney Company is a contemporary creation-based repertory company based in New York City. They perform works by renowned and emerging choreographers who are committed to exploring connections between the rigorous, often superhuman physicality of contemporary dance alongside responsive, humanistic storytelling. Presenting a broad range of aesthetics and techniques, Gibney Company has an unrelenting focus on artistic excellence and social integrity.

Since its expansion in 2020, the Company has commissioned over ten works from a wide range of choreographers including Rena Butler, William Forsythe, Emilie Leriche, Mthuthuzeli November, Alan Lucien Øyen, Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, Jermaine Spivey and Spenser Theberge, Sonya Tayeh, Tiffany Tregarthen and David Raymond (Out Innerspace), and Yue Yin; and performed acclaimed repertory by Sharon Eyal, Johan Inger, Ohad Naharin and Twyla Tharp. This season, the Company has commissioned new works by Lucinda Childs and Peter Chu, and a creative restaging of an older work by Roy Assaf.

Peter Chu is an award-winning, multi-faceted movement artist, embodying roles from director, choreographer, stager, mentor, educator, and performer.

Comments