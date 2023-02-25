Kaatsbaan Cultural Park 2023 Spring Festival to Present Curtis J. Stewart and ETHEL

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present a Spring Festival over three consecutive weekends, beginning June 2 and running through June 19, 2023 taking place both outdoors across its 153-acres in the Hudson Valley as well as in its indoor Theater. The multi-disciplinary festival will feature dance, live music, film screenings, nature walks, culinary conversations, and an art installation curated by Hilary Greene. Member presale for tickets begins on March 21, 2023 at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36035.

Music:

Curtis J. Stewart and ETHEL

June 10, 2023 at 7pm

General Admission, $35-55

Famed string quartet ETHEL pairs up with three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated violinist/composer Curtis J. Stewart for a special weekend of performances. Curtis J. Stewart and Ethel Will perform together at Kaatsbaan on June 10. Tickets: $35-55. A pay-what-you-can performance by Ethel Will also be held on June 9.

GRAMMY-nominated violinist and composer Curtis J. Stewart will bring his musical authenticity to the stage with a performance of works from his recently released album "Of Love." Exploring themes of self-determination, love, and loss, Stewart's music transcends the traditional boundaries of classical violin and serves as a source of inspiration for realizing one's own citizenship. As the Artistic Director of the American Composer's Orchestra and recipient of the Eastman "Centennial Award" for artistry and leadership, Stewart is dedicated to bridging the gap between classical music and contemporary life.

Joining Stewart on stage is the renowned string quartet ETHEL. Known for their dynamic and eclectic musical style, ETHEL has performed across the world and collaborated with jazz legends, rock stars, and composer-performers. With nine albums and numerous collaborations to their credit, ETHEL continues to forge human connections through sound and style. These performances are not to be missed by anyone looking to experience the best in contemporary classical music.

Kaatsbaan has a no refund policy. Ticket insurance is available upon checkout.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, poetry, culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and two outdoor stages. Sitting on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement - just two hours north of New York City. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, physical or mental ability.