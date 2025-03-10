Ionesco's THE CHAIRS to be Presented at Balance Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



YOLO! Productions will present Eugène Ionesco's masterpiece The Chairs, opening on March 27, 2025, and running through April 14, 2025, at Balance Arts Center. This darkly comic and poignant play from the father of the Theatre of the Absurd explores themes of aging, memory, and the search for meaning in a world that often feels indifferent.

In The Chairs, an elderly couple prepares for a mysterious event, setting out chairs for guests who will soon arrive. As they engage in surreal conversations, the couple reveals deeply hidden truths, exposing the absurdity and fragility of human existence. Ionesco's striking blend of humor and pathos offers a powerful reflection on the quest for significance in an increasingly disconnected world.

This bare-bones production focuses on the raw, visceral performances of its cast. With minimal set and technical elements, the production highlights the play's existential core, placing the absurdity and humanity of Ionesco's work front and center.

Featuring Nathaniel P. Claridad as the Old Man, Nairoby Otero as the Old Woman, and Jack Utrata as the Orator, The Chairs comes to life through their emotionally charged performances.

