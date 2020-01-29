Hudson Theatre Works Presents HAMLET

Hamlet, heir to the throne of Denmark, is called home from his studies in Wittenberg, to attend the funeral of his father, the king, who has died suddenly. Already overwhelmed by grief, he soon discovers that his father was, in fact, murdered in his sleep by Hamlet's uncle, Claudius, who has now married Hamlet's mother and been crowned king.

With these single acts of treachery and deceit, the world that Hamlet knew so well, has disappeared, and become a broken mirror of itself.

Hudson Theatre Works once again brings to life a Shakespeare classic. After its successful run of Macbeth to inaugurate its new performing space at 80 Hauxhurst Avenue in Weehawken, NJ., Hudson Theatre Works takes on this most iconic of English language plays. Performing in its intimate space, 10 actors cover the full range of characters.

Performance dates are February 13 - March 1, Thursdays thru Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are $25.00 with Thursdays being pay what you can nights.

The cast features Bess Miller in the title role. Bess previously played Sonia in HTW's innovative adaptation of Uncle Vanya, set at the Jersey shore, and was most recently, Richard III in the Blunt Ensembles' all female cast.

Also in the cast is Charles F. Wagner IV as Claudius. Charles was most recently seen in HTW's production of A Steady Rain. He was in the sold out Off-broadway run of The Great Society and his regional credits include, Lt. Col. Jessep in A Few Good Men at Flatrock Playhouse. The rest of the cast includes Mike Folie as Polonius, (solo fest award winner for 3 Men), Scott Cagney, (Company Theatre's 12 Angry Men), Michael Gardiner as Horatio (Black Box Theatre's Pygmalion), Nolan Corder as Rosencrantz (Seven Guitars, Marian Gallaway Theatre), Amanda Yachechak as Guildenstern (Cyberbabies at Theatre for a New City), Louise Heller as Gertrude (A Therapy Session with Myself at the Kraine), Ryan Natalino as Ophelia (Richard III at the Blunt Ensemble) and Sara Parcesepe, various (The Letters at Bridge Street Theater).

Hamlet is directed by Artistic Director, Frank Licato. It is produced by Gregory Erbach, co-founder and actor. The rest of the staff includes: Dawn D'Arrigo, stage manager, Donald Stark, original music and sound, Josh Hemmo, Lighting Design, Harrison Stengle, projections, and Joanne Hoersch, AD and Dramaturgy.

Hudson Theatre Works is committed to low ticket prices, so everyone can enjoy live theatre. It celebrates ensemble collaboration as well as artistic risk through its permanent company, guest artists, partner institutions and the surrounding community. It is dedicated to a rugged aesthetic which seeks to tell stories, both new and old, classic and contemporary, that reflect our lives, relationships and the world today. Hudson Theatre Works' primary focus is on bringing a Living Theatre community to Hudson County, and the wider metropolitan area through performance, affordable pricing, outreach and theatre arts instruction. Hudson Theatre works is a professional Equity company and a proud member of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You