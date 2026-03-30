HASAN HATES RONNY RONNY HATES HASAN Comedic Debate Comes to NJPAC

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced a night of comedy with “Hasan Hates Ronny Ronny Hates Hasan,” starring acclaimed comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng. This comedic showdown takes place Thursday, April 23 at 7:00 PM in Prudential Hall, promising an evening unlike any other for comedy fans, media, and NJPAC patrons. Join us for a night where pettiness is celebrated, laughter is guaranteed, and the only thing Hasan and Ronny agree on is that you should be there!

Forget peace talks—this is a debate where pettiness rules the stage. “Hasan Hates Ronny Ronny Hates Hasan” flips the script on traditional comedy duos by embracing rivalry, banter, and the joy of disagreeing. Minhaj and Chieng will spar over everything from global politics to personal quirks, turning everyday annoyances into fuel for laughter. Expect sharp wit, bold opinions, and a relentless pursuit of comedic one-upmanship—because sometimes, it's more fun to feud than to forgive.

Hasan Minhaj is a Peabody Award-winning comedian, actor, and writer renowned for his incisive storytelling and boundary-pushing humor. Minhaj achieved global recognition with his Netflix special “Homecoming King,” which earned him a Peabody Award, and “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” the Emmy-winning series that tackled politics and culture with sharp wit. Recently, Minhaj has been featured in “The King's Jester,” another Netflix special, and continues to captivate audiences with his stand-up tours, thought-provoking performances, and guest appearances across television and film. His unique blend of humor and social commentary has made him a standout voice in modern comedy.

Ronny Chieng is an internationally celebrated comedian, actor, and writer, known for his razor-sharp sarcasm and dynamic stage presence. As a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” Chieng earned praise for his insightful takes on American culture. His stand-up special “Ronny Chieng: International Student” received critical acclaim, and he has appeared in blockbuster films such as “Crazy Rich Asians” and Marvel's “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Chieng's recent projects include the Netflix special “Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy” and his sitcom “Ronny Chieng: International Student,” cementing his status as a comedy powerhouse. With upcoming film and television roles, Chieng continues to entertain audiences worldwide.