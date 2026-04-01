Shakespeare Theatre Reveals Cast For THE AGITATORS

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has announced the cast for its upcoming presentation of The Agitators by Mat Smart, presented as part of the theatre's Revolutionary Voices play reading series. The performance will take place on Monday, April 27, 2026 at 7:30 PM at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, NJ.

The Agitators brings to life the fierce, decades-long friendship between Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. From modest abolitionist beginnings, through the Civil War, to the highest halls of government, this gripping two-character drama explores activism, allyship, and the cost of fighting for change when progress demands impossible choices.

The cast features Cameron Knight as Frederick Douglass, Erin Partin as Susan B. Anthony, and Aurea Tomeski reading stage directions.

The reading is directed by Jesmille Darbouze, with Mikki Monfalcone as production stage manager.

“The Agitators brings to life the extraordinary and complicated relationship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass,” said Darbouze. “Upon reading this play, I was deeply moved by its ability to capture the profound impact these two figures had in shaping our nation, as well as by how it serves as a mirror, reflecting the same tensions we face today. Our current conversations about equality, equity, and social injustice can feel divisive and fraught. The Agitators reminds us that disagreement does not have to mean division. It asks us to consider what it means to be a true ally: to listen, to question, to believe in one's convictions while remaining open to change and growth. Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony's legacy still echoes as many press forward in pursuit of a country for all.”

The Agitators is the second installment in STNJ's Revolutionary Voices, a play reading series dedicated to celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence through dynamic, thought-provoking readings.