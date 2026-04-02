Anthony Rodia Brings INSANELY FUNNY Tour To bergenPAC

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Anthony Rodia will return to bergenPAC with the “Insanely Funny” Tour on November 27, following a sold-out performance last November.

Anthony Rodia is an Italian American comedian whose razor-sharp wit, relatable storytelling, and high-energy performances have made him one of the most in-demand stand-ups in the country. Blending the chaos of family life, the quirks of Italian American culture, and the humor in everyday struggles, Anthony turns ordinary moments into unforgettable laughter. His comedy feels like you're sitting at the kitchen table with your funniest friend — honest, raw, and outrageously funny.

Anthony first exploded onto the national scene with his viral social-media videos, where his over-the-top characters — especially the fan-favorite “Uncle Vinny” — became household names among his millions of followers. His sketches and live rants captured the humor in real-life frustrations, family dynamics, and modern relationships, helping him build one of the most loyal fanbases in comedy today.