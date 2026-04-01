& SONS World Premiere to be Presented at Luna Stage This Spring

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage will present the World Premiere of & Sons written by Jack Angelo Cummings and directed by Matt Monaco, running April 16 through May 10, 2026.

Winner of the Kirk Prize for Best New Play, & Sons is a sharply funny, emotionally hard-hitting portrait of brotherhood, labor, and the ways men learn-often badly-to love one another.

On a New Jersey construction site, the DiSanti crew eats subs, burritos, and pizza on their lunch break while everything underneath begins to crack. By turns funny and devastating, the play examines the pressures placed on working men and the habits of masculinity passed from one generation to the next.

& Sons runs April 16-May 10, 2026 at Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage in West Orange, New Jersey. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30, Fridays at 8:00, Saturdays at 8:00 and Sundays at 3:00.