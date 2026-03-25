Broadway-Aimed LOCH NESS Will Make World Premiere at Two River Theater In 2027
Loch Ness features music and direction by Marshall Pailet and lyrics by A.D. Penedo. The book is by Sandy Rustin,
The Broadway-aimed new musical Loch Ness will premiere as part of Two River Theater's 2026/2027 season from March 10 – April 4, 2027.
Loch Ness features music by Marshall Pailet and lyrics by A.D. Penedo. The book is by Sandy Rustin, with direction by Marshall Pailet. Music direction and arrangements are by Myrna Conn and choreography by Misha Shields.
Awaken the myth of Loch Ness, a spellbinding World Premiere musical that weaves adventure and fantasy into an unforgettable journey that will take your breath away. Follow Haley, a spirited Scottish girl as she dives into the misty waters searching for truth and connection. Dazzling visuals swirl and a vibrant score soars, when the legend comes alive!
August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning The Piano Lesson will open the season, in which the Charles family fights over the fate of their prized heirloom. Next up is the emotional comedy Stir, about two siblings reconnecting from across the country to cook a beloved family recipe. The season will conclude with Trip Around the Sun, a riotous and bittersweet World Premiere from one of America’s most promising playwrights, about the big night before long-married retirees depart their Jimmy Buffett-themed retirement community for a birthday cruise.
Additionally, the season will include the return of the fan favorite Education program A Little Shakespeare with The Two Gentlemen of Verona.
Check out the full season lineup below!
August Wilson’S THE PIANO LESSON
SEPT 12 – OCT 4/2026
Directed by Francois Battiste
August Wilson’s epic The Piano Lesson pits brother against sister as the Charles family fights over the fate of their prized heirloom—a hand-carved piano. One wants to get rich off its sale, the other will do anything to keep it in the family. In this Pulitzer Prize-winner, the ghosts of the past battle against the promise of the future.
STIR
OCT 31 – NOV 22/2026
EAST COAST PREMIERE
Written by Melinda Lopez & Joel Perez
Directed by Eddie Torres
Come to the kitchen as two siblings piece together their mother’s beloved black bean recipe. Secrets simmer and memories are on the menu as they reconnect from across the country. Stir is a fork-tender comedy that will excite your taste buds and leave you hungry for more.
LOCH NESS: A NEW MUSICAL
MAR 10 – APR 4/2027
WORLD PREMIERE
Music by Marshall Pailet
Lyrics by A.D. Penedo
Book by Sandy Rustin
Choreography by Misha Shields
Directed by Marshall Pailet
Awaken the myth of Loch Ness, a spellbinding World Premiere musical that weaves adventure and fantasy into an unforgettable journey that will take your breath away. Follow Haley, a spirited Scottish girl as she dives into the misty waters searching for truth and connection. Dazzling visuals swirl and a vibrant score soars, when the legend comes alive!
TRIP AROUND THE SUN
JUNE 5 – 27/2027
WORLD PREMIERE
Written by Jake Brasch
Directed by Shelley Butler
Life is good for Phil and Suze in their Florida retirement community. They fill their days with virgin margaritas and Jimmy Buffett karaoke. But the night before Suze’s big birthday cruise, Phil decides to shake things up one last time. Trip Around the Sun is a hilarious and bittersweet World Premiere by one of America’s most promising playwrights.
A LITTLE SHAKESPEARE: THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA
MAY 1 – 8/2027
Written by William Shakespeare
Adapted and Directed by Illana Stein
Best friends forever, Proteus and Valentine, think they’ve got it made until they both fall in love with the same person. Uh-oh. Mistaken identities, foolish suitors, outlandish outlaws, and one crabby dog run wild in the Bard’s first romantic comedy. Now in its 14th year, A Little Shakespeare immerses young artists in the playwright’s work through an adaptation directed and designed by professional artists and performed and supported backstage by high school students.
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