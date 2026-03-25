Broadway-Aimed LOCH NESS Will Make World Premiere at Two River Theater In 2027

The Broadway-aimed new musical Loch Ness will premiere as part of Two River Theater's 2026/2027 season from March 10 – April 4, 2027.

Loch Ness features music by Marshall Pailet and lyrics by A.D. Penedo. The book is by Sandy Rustin, with direction by Marshall Pailet. Music direction and arrangements are by Myrna Conn and choreography by Misha Shields.

Awaken the myth of Loch Ness, a spellbinding World Premiere musical that weaves adventure and fantasy into an unforgettable journey that will take your breath away. Follow Haley, a spirited Scottish girl as she dives into the misty waters searching for truth and connection. Dazzling visuals swirl and a vibrant score soars, when the legend comes alive!

August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning The Piano Lesson will open the season, in which the Charles family fights over the fate of their prized heirloom. Next up is the emotional comedy Stir, about two siblings reconnecting from across the country to cook a beloved family recipe. The season will conclude with Trip Around the Sun, a riotous and bittersweet World Premiere from one of America’s most promising playwrights, about the big night before long-married retirees depart their Jimmy Buffett-themed retirement community for a birthday cruise.

Additionally, the season will include the return of the fan favorite Education program A Little Shakespeare with The Two Gentlemen of Verona.

Check out the full season lineup below!

August Wilson’S THE PIANO LESSON

SEPT 12 – OCT 4/2026

Directed by Francois Battiste

August Wilson’s epic The Piano Lesson pits brother against sister as the Charles family fights over the fate of their prized heirloom—a hand-carved piano. One wants to get rich off its sale, the other will do anything to keep it in the family. In this Pulitzer Prize-winner, the ghosts of the past battle against the promise of the future.

STIR

OCT 31 – NOV 22/2026

EAST COAST PREMIERE

Written by Melinda Lopez & Joel Perez

Directed by Eddie Torres

Come to the kitchen as two siblings piece together their mother’s beloved black bean recipe. Secrets simmer and memories are on the menu as they reconnect from across the country. Stir is a fork-tender comedy that will excite your taste buds and leave you hungry for more.

LOCH NESS: A NEW MUSICAL

MAR 10 – APR 4/2027

WORLD PREMIERE

Music by Marshall Pailet

Lyrics by A.D. Penedo

Book by Sandy Rustin

Choreography by Misha Shields

Directed by Marshall Pailet

Awaken the myth of Loch Ness, a spellbinding World Premiere musical that weaves adventure and fantasy into an unforgettable journey that will take your breath away. Follow Haley, a spirited Scottish girl as she dives into the misty waters searching for truth and connection. Dazzling visuals swirl and a vibrant score soars, when the legend comes alive!

TRIP AROUND THE SUN

JUNE 5 – 27/2027

WORLD PREMIERE

Written by Jake Brasch

Directed by Shelley Butler

Life is good for Phil and Suze in their Florida retirement community. They fill their days with virgin margaritas and Jimmy Buffett karaoke. But the night before Suze’s big birthday cruise, Phil decides to shake things up one last time. Trip Around the Sun is a hilarious and bittersweet World Premiere by one of America’s most promising playwrights.

A LITTLE SHAKESPEARE: THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

MAY 1 – 8/2027

Written by William Shakespeare

Adapted and Directed by Illana Stein

Best friends forever, Proteus and Valentine, think they’ve got it made until they both fall in love with the same person. Uh-oh. Mistaken identities, foolish suitors, outlandish outlaws, and one crabby dog run wild in the Bard’s first romantic comedy. Now in its 14th year, A Little Shakespeare immerses young artists in the playwright’s work through an adaptation directed and designed by professional artists and performed and supported backstage by high school students.