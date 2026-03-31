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Freehold Jewish Center to Present Reading of Gary Morgenstein's THE SILENCE OF OUR FRIENDS

A talkback will immediately follow the reading.

By: Mar. 31, 2026
Freehold Jewish Center to Present Reading of Gary Morgenstein's THE SILENCE OF OUR FRIENDS Image

The Freehold Jewish Center (Congregation Agudath Achim) will present the New Jersey premiere reading of award-winning playwright Gary Morgenstein's new play The Silence of Our Friends on Sunday, April 26 at 2pm as a special fundraising event with all ticket proceeds going to the synagogue.

The Silence of Our Friends is set in Mayor Zohran Mamdani's New York City where a retired professor hatches a desperate plan to combat surging antisemitism. As a fading marriage unravels, a lost love resurfaces, and the pain of parenting cuts deep, this timely and poignant new work explores the cost of silence - and the courage it takes to speak out.

Directed by Michele Coppolino, the reading will feature Judi Brennan Kuldinow; Jackie Kusher, Jacynth Apora, Martin Cordero and Howard Gandelman, with stage directions by Miriam Kapelushnik. A talkback will immediately follow the reading. Refreshments will be served. 

Gary Morgenstein's plays have been performed all over the United States, including New Jersey with sold-out productions of the Broadway World-winning A Black and White Cookie and the Perry Award-winning A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx at Center Players in Freehold, and a fundraising event reading of Dancing on Glass at the Freehold Jewish Center.




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