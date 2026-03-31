Freehold Jewish Center to Present Reading of Gary Morgenstein's THE SILENCE OF OUR FRIENDS

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The Freehold Jewish Center (Congregation Agudath Achim) will present the New Jersey premiere reading of award-winning playwright Gary Morgenstein's new play The Silence of Our Friends on Sunday, April 26 at 2pm as a special fundraising event with all ticket proceeds going to the synagogue.

The Silence of Our Friends is set in Mayor Zohran Mamdani's New York City where a retired professor hatches a desperate plan to combat surging antisemitism. As a fading marriage unravels, a lost love resurfaces, and the pain of parenting cuts deep, this timely and poignant new work explores the cost of silence - and the courage it takes to speak out.

Directed by Michele Coppolino, the reading will feature Judi Brennan Kuldinow; Jackie Kusher, Jacynth Apora, Martin Cordero and Howard Gandelman, with stage directions by Miriam Kapelushnik. A talkback will immediately follow the reading. Refreshments will be served.

Gary Morgenstein's plays have been performed all over the United States, including New Jersey with sold-out productions of the Broadway World-winning A Black and White Cookie and the Perry Award-winning A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx at Center Players in Freehold, and a fundraising event reading of Dancing on Glass at the Freehold Jewish Center.