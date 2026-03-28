Nyla Watson, More Join Actors Studio of New Jersey's FINISHING THE HAT, THE MUSIC OF SONDHEIM Cast

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Broadway's Nyla Watson will join the cast of The Actors Studio of New Jersey's production of Finishing the Hat, The Music of Sondheim, an unforgettable celebration of the legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim.

Presented by The Actors Studio of New Jersey in partnership with the Sieminski Theater, the production will have performances April 18-19, 2026, and tickets are now on sale.

"Finishing the Hat, The Music of Sondheim" gathers some of Sondheim's most iconic songs into a sweeping theatrical concert that traces the arc of his remarkable career and artistic legacy. Audiences will be transported through a nostalgic journey of storytelling, wit, and emotional depth that showcases the power and sophistication of his music and lyrics.

This production features music from Sondheim's most beloved shows, including A Little Night Music, Assassins, Gypsy, Into the Woods, Merrily We Roll Along, Passion, The Frogs, Sweeney Todd, and more. Each piece has been carefully curated to highlight the range of Sondheim's craft, from darkly comic to achingly poignant.

The concert features a stellar ensemble of performers: Kylie Rose Burke Perez, Julie Galorenzo, Meghan Hoey, Lexi Lyric, James Maloney, Elaina Ragusa, Jason Tobias, Joe Tolentino, Thomas Vice and Nyla Watson. Together, they bring Sondheim's complex characters and rich harmonies to life in an evening of powerhouse vocals and dynamic storytelling.

Backed by a top-notch creative team and musicians, the cast will interpret both classic favorites and lesser-heard gems, offering something special for longtime Sondheim fans and newcomers alike.

"Finishing the Hat, The Music of Sondheim" marks the first-ever co-production and producing partnership between The Actors Studio of New Jersey and the Sieminski Theater. This collaboration pairs one of New Jersey's most exciting non-profit, professional theater companies with Basking Ridge's premier, state-of-the-art performing arts venue.

The Sieminski Theater, located on the campus of Fellowship Village in Basking Ridge, offers audiences an intimate setting with high-end lighting, sound, and acoustics designed to provide an optimal live experience. The partnership underscores both organizations' shared commitment to artistic excellence and expanding access to high-quality theater in the region.