Cast Set for MY LORD, WHAT A NIGHT at George Street Playhouse

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George Street Playhouse announced the cast and creative team for My Lord, What a Night written by Deborah Brevoort (Blue Moon Over Memphis) and directed by Sheldon Epps (Play On!). Previews for My Lord, What a Night will begin on Tuesday April 28, 2026, with opening night set for Friday May 1, for a limited engagement through Sunday May 17, 2026, at George Street Playhouse (11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901).

The cast of My Lord, What A Night will include Rashidra Scott (Sunset Boulevard, Company) as Marian Anderson, Anthony Cochrane (“The Good Fight”) as Albert Einstein, Mitch Greenberg (November 4) as Albert Flexner and Gayle Samuels (Chiaroscuro) as Mary Church Terrell.

The creative team of My Lord, What A Night will feature scenic design by Megan Rahm (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), costume design by Karen Perry (Lackawanna Blues), lighting design by Jeff Croiter and Katy Atwell(Broadway Backwards 2025), sound design by John Gromada (Fallen Angels) and projection design by John Narun(Bughouse). Casting is by McCorkle Casting. Samantha Flint (GSP's Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Jersey Christmas Show) is Production Stage Manager.

Princeton, 1937. When world-famous contralto Marian Anderson is turned away from a hotel because of her race, she finds an unexpected host in Albert Einstein. What begins as a simple act of hospitality grows into a unique friendship between two brilliant minds—one that will resonate through history.

Based on true events, My Lord, What a Night offers an intimate look at the meeting of these two icons and the events that ignited Anderson's legendary performance on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.