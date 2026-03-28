Video: Will Blum and the Cast of Papermill's 1776 Sing 'Sit Down, John'

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Will Blum (John Adams) and the cast of Papermill's upcoming production of 1776 perform "Sit Down, John" in the rehearsal room in this sneak peek video.

History comes to life in 1776, the Tony winning musical that brings the story behind the creation of the Declaration of Independence to the stage with witty satire, compelling drama, and a thrilling score.

With music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and book by Peter Stone, 1776 follows John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and their fellow delegates as they navigate fiery debates, political tensions, and personal conflicts in their struggle to unite thirteen colonies.

This production runs April 1 through May 2, 2026.