ECHO OF LOVE May Charity Concert to Benefit Good Grief

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The ECHO OF LOVE Charity Concert will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 6:30 PM at Central Presbyterian Church in Summit, New Jersey. Centered on themes of remembrance, healing, and enduring love, the concert invites audiences into a musical landscape where sound becomes a bridge between memory and the present, offering comfort when words fall short.

Presented by the Summit Chinese American Association, and co-organized by the Paulus Hook Music Foundation together with the Chinese American associations of Millburn, Livingston, and Westfield, the event is exclusively sponsored by Sofun Summit LLC.

The concert features an exceptional lineup of artists, led by 2026 Grammy-nominated pianist Han Chen, whose performances are widely recognized for their depth and expressive clarity. Praised by The New York Times for his "graceful touch," "rhythmic precision," and "hypnotic charm," Chen has appeared in recital at Lincoln Center and is a noted interpreter of both classical and contemporary repertoire.

Joining him is cellist and vocalist Qianci Liu, Executive Director of the Paulus Hook Music Foundation. She has produced and directed the "Golden Bell Laureates" Chinese New Year Concert at Carnegie Hall and the "United as One World Voices of Peace" Symphony Concert at Lincoln Center featuring Lang Lang. Her work includes serving as Music Director for the 15th UN Chinese Language Day featuring Zhou Shen and producing the 2026 "Sino-U.S. Youth SongFes." She and Sherry Li, a pianist, entrepreneur, and founder of Paibox, are the co-founders of the duo "Thousand Graceful Melodies."

The ensemble also includes several prominent New York-based musicians: violinist Shuangze Xie, an internationally trained performer who has appeared across Asia and Europe; violinist Yeshuang Chen, an active chamber musician in New York who has collaborated with the United Nations Symphony Orchestra; and pianist Jingyang Dong, a Concerts in Motion artist and dedicated educator active in the local music community. The program will also feature the Starry Arts Group Children's Chorus, under the direction of Xiaoxing Shen, alongside youth musicians from Summit and participation from Good Grief families, while volunteers share personal stories of healing and resilience.

The program is thoughtfully curated around themes of farewell and renewal, featuring the following works: Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 26 "Les Adieux"; Schumann's Fantasiestücke; and Qigang Chen's Dream of Reunion. Other highlights include Dvořák's Songs My Mother Taught Me; Amy Beach's Romance; and a special performance of Hemerocallis Flower by the Starry Arts Group Children's Chorus. Together, these works and personal stories offer audiences an intimate glimpse into journeys shaped by love, loss, and the power of memory.

Founded in New Jersey in 2004, Good Grief is a dedicated nonprofit organization that helps children and families navigate loss and adversity by fostering resilience, strengthening family bonds, and empowering communities. Since launching its inaugural "Night of Support" program in 2007, the organization has expanded its reach through Family Centers in Morristown and Princeton, offering free peer support programs that provide a safe, nurturing environment for grieving children to connect and heal. Beyond its physical centers, the Good Grief Schools program extends this mission by providing social-emotional learning curricula, support groups, and specialized training for educators and parents to address the lasting impacts of childhood bereavement across all demographics. As one parent poignantly shared, the organization creates an inviting space where families realize they are not alone, helping them grow through their darkest circumstances toward a brighter, more resilient future.

More than a concert, ECHO OF LOVE serves as a tribute to compassion and human connection. Through music and shared experience, the event seeks to honor those we have lost while illuminating the enduring presence of love. Each ticket becomes an act of giving, and each moment of listening a quiet gesture of remembrance-bringing together a community in reflection, warmth, and hope.

Ticket Information

Price: $30 per person (ages 6+)

Children under 6: Free admission (ticket registration still required for attendance tracking)

Tickets may be purchased online via the following link:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/echo-of-love-charity-concert-for-good-grief

(Processing fees may be manually adjusted to $0 during checkout.)

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated in full to the nonprofit organization Good Grief.