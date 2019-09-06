Hoff-Barthelson Music School Launches New Keyboard Lab For Students Of All Ages

Thanks to generous donor support, Hoff-Barthelson Music School has purchased a new, state-of-the art keyboard lab. The lab, consisting of nine, 88-key, weighted keyboards has been installed and is ready for use!

"The new piano lab at Hoff-Barthelson allows for individual, small group, and whole-class collaboration, and for the addition of exciting new classes for students of all ages and ability levels. These classes, created in partnership with our superb piano faculty, help students to grow in their love, knowledge, and practice of the piano," said Christopher Kenniff, Hoff-Barthelson's Dean of Programs.

Four New Group piano classes utilizing the keyboard lab will be offered beginning this fall. Improvisation for Pianists for grades 2-6; Class Piano for grades 6-12; Keyboard Skills for grades 9-12; and an Adult Group Piano Class are all open for registration. Class descriptions can be found at www.hbms.org.

These new classes are available as part of the School's comprehensive tuition structure and are free of charge for those who are enrolled in private lessons at Hoff-Barthelson. Students not currently enrolled in private lessons may register for these classes on an a la carte basis.

HBMS Piano Teacher Benita Meshulam says, "Piano labs/classes are essential for all levels of piano instruction, as there is a huge need to understand critical thinking and styles of performance. For instance, children need to hear others of the same age and level to not only evaluate their own performance, but others as well. Imagery, confidence building, critical listening and thinking are all positive aspects of piano classes."

"In my experience, one can progress to the equivalent of 1-2 years study in a 9-month academic year in this intense setting while still working independently," adds HBMS Piano Teacher Delana Thomsen.

Additionally, Jamie Reynolds, a recent addition to the piano faculty shares, "For beginning pianists especially, the opportunity to play with and learn from their peers is unique to the piano lab teaching environment and can lead to a collaborative, encouraging atmosphere. A piano lab is a multi-use, flexible space that can accommodate group instruction in a variety of piano styles and computer-based music making. It would be a great benefit to any modern music school."

Classes are filling quickly. To secure a seat in one of these classes, or for additional information about lessons and classes at Hoff-Barthelson, call 914-723-1169; visit www.hbms.org; or e-mail hb@hbms.org.





