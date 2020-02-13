Hoff-Barthelson Announces Centuries Spanning Music Festival

Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Spanning the Centuries Music Festival, celebrating music composed between 1750 and 1950, takes place Friday, March 6, 2020, through Sunday, March 15, 2020. The Festival, featuring music of the great Germanic composers from the Classical, Romantic and Modern eras, as well as masters from other lands, includes student recitals and instrumental and choral ensemble concerts. The Festival is made possible, in part, with a generous grant from the Westchester Community Foundation, a division of The New York Community Foundation.

Spanning the Centuries is part of the School's "Festivals in Style" that introduces students to music from specific periods of music. Students enjoy the opportunity for detailed study of period solo and ensemble works and are invited to audition to participate in recitals. Auditions are adjudicated by faculty panels. "Experiencing the audition process is an important learning experience for every music student, thus Spanning the Centuries and the Contemporary Festival that follows in May provide vital opportunities for students at all levels to become acquainted with the rigors of auditioning - a character building experience second to none!" said Executive Director Ken Cole.

On Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 7:00 pm, student performances will take place at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 468 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains. Ensembles scheduled to perform include the Festival Orchestra (Jun Nakabayashi, director); Suzuki Strings (Barbara Berg, Meg Hill, Erich Schoen René, and Peter Seidenberg, directors); Flute Clubs (Donna Elaine and Joseph Piscitelli, directors); Symphonette and Chamber Orchestra (Robert Schwartz, director); Chamber Choir (Laura Green, director); and Wind Ensemble (Joseph Piscitelli, director). Admission is a suggested donation of $20. Students may attend free of charge.

Student recitals are scheduled at the Music School throughout the Festival. Visit the School website - www.hbms.org - for dates and times. These recitals are free of charge.





