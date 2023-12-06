HONK JR. to Close at The Secret Academy This Weekend Honk Jr First Photos! Closing This Weekend

Hurry and catch the final performances before the show closes this weekend.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

Honk Jr is a smash!! The talented kids from The Secret Academy have been having a blast with the show!

The incredible headpieces are by master puppeteer and mask maker, Keith Saari and the show is Produced and Designed by Richard Mazda with Libby Perler as Director and Madi Lawrence is our Stage Manager.

Purchase tickets here: 


