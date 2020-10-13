Food For Thought Celebrates 20th Anniversary with WHEN TRUTH IS NOT ENOUGH

Featuring Nathan Darrow and Ebony Jo Ann.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT PRODUCTIONS, the award-winning theatre company, offers it fourth show during the 2020 season at Theatre 80, 8th Street and 1st Avenue on Monday, October 26th from 2:00 to 4:00pm.

The program features When Truth Is Not Enough by award winning playwright Susan Charlotte, directed by Antony Marsellis and starring Nathan Darrow ("House of Cards"), and Ebony Jo Ann ("Grown Ups"). Q & A will include a discussion with the cast on the, led by Susan Charlotte.

When Truth Is Not Enough takes place on Election Day in an old rural town in the south. An elderly woman, who has voted all her life, has arrived early in the morning to cast her vote. As she waits to be called on, anxiety builds. The voter ID laws have changed and she may have a problem. This compelling drama unfolds, revealing her fears in the present as she faces another person who is about to vote, a white supremist and the demons of her past which continue to haunt her.

This play is part of a Project that began in 2012 called the "Rosa's Registration Ride" in honor of Rosa Parks. The RRR, which first presents the play and then has offered audience members a chance to vote on site, has travelled throughout the country - from Megan, Georgia to Washington D.C. to New York City. In September 2019 200 students from the Democracy Prep High School, registered over 100 people to vote.

The performance will be available live via Zoom as well as a limited in-theatre 'audience' who will be part of a documentary being filmed on FFTP. The entire FFT series will be presented at Theatre 80 St. Marks. Tickets for the 'live' performance are free to first-come patrons, who have agreed to be part of the documentary on FFTP. All social distancing precautions will be respected. There will be a medical professional onsite to check temperatures and audience members must wear masks and have recently tested negative for Covid-19. There will be a nominal charge for the streaming. For additional information and tickets please contact FFTP at: 646-366-9340 or email: info@foodforthoughtproductions.com

Food For Thought Productions was created by award-winning playwright Susan Charlotte to provide a home for the oft-neglected one-act play. FFTP has presented over a thousand shows with Oscar, Tony and Emmy award winning writers, actors and directors including Arthur Miller, August Wilson, Elaine May, Mary Alice, Elaine Stritch, Marian Seldes, Danny Aiello, Kathleen Turner, Tony Roberts, Carole Shelley, Peter Bogdonovich, Judd Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden, Mary Bond Davis, Eric Stoltz, Kyra Sedgwick, Rosie Perez, Judith Light, Christine Baranski, Earl Hyman, Rita Moreno and so on. Food For Thought keeps going. As the world keeps changing and the unanswered questions continue to grow it is comforting to know that there is still something people can count on.

For additional information and tickets please contact FFTP at 646-366-9340 or email: info@foodforthoughtproductions.com.

