Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Article Pixel Dec. 23, 2019  
There's just one final week to submit votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Central New York:

Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Wendell Schrer - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 6%
 Joshuah Patriarco - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 5%
 Dylan Parkin - DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 5%

Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
TJ Cravens - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 10%
 Lou Trapani - THE DRESSER - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 10%
 Derek Powell - THE DIVINERS - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 7%

Best Actor in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Carman Lacivita - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 15%
 Mike Boland - Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Chenango River Theatre 11%
 Forrest McClendon - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Syracuse Stage 8%

Best Actor in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Ryan Albinus - RENT - Redhouse 13%
 Jeremy Kushnier - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 11%
 Steven Patterson - THE SHAGGS: PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD - Bridge Street Theatre 9%

Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Allauna Overstreet Gibson - PIPPIN - Theatre444 8%
 Laura D. Feligno - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 6%
 Alyssa Brown - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Auburn Players 5%

Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
Gloria Mann - THE WEIR - Performing Arts of Woodstock 12%
 Tamara Cacchione - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 10%
 Caroline sweet - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 7%

Best Actress in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Annie Winneg - Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Chenango River Theatre 18%
 Angela Janas - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 15%
 Molly Parker Myers - THE MOORS - Bridge Street Theatre 7%

Best Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Yarissa Tiara Millan - RENT - Redhouse 20%
 Kaylin Hedges - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 19%
 Meeghan Darling - THE SHAGGS: PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD - Bridge Street Theatre 8%

Best Choreography in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Pam Rapoza - PIPPIN - Theatre444 13%
 Juda Leah + Sean Matthew Whiteford - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 12%
 Denise Wornell - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - County Players 10%

Best Choreography of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
Jennifer Cody - RENT - Redhouse 20%
 Misha Shields - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 18%
 Sebastiani Romagnolo - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 10%

Best College/University Production of a Musical
INTO THE WOODS - SUNY New Paltz - McKenna Theatre 21%
 IN THE HEIGHTS - Dutchess Community College 14%
 WILD PARTY - Syracuse Univeristy Department of Drama 12%

Best College/University Production of a Play
SWEAT - Dutchess Community College 63%
 HOOKMAN - Earl McCarroll Studio Theatre (Ithaca College) 37%

Best Costume Design in a Community Theatre Production
Lauren Maddock/Kristen MacKay - PIPPIN - Theatre444 9%
 Rosemary Evaul - DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 8%
 Lobsang Camacho - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 8%

Best Costume Design in a Professional Theatre Production
Sarah Cubbage - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 17%
 Nikki Moody - RENT - Redhouse 14%
 Charlotte Palmer-Lane - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 11%

Best Direction of a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Pam Rapoza - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 12%
 Dorothy Luongo - THE SECRET GARDEN - Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 9%
 Colin Keating - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 7%

Best Direction of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
Hunter Foster & Jennifer Cody - RENT - Redhouse 19%
 Marshall Pailet - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 17%
 John Sowle - THE SHAGGS: PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD - Bridge Street Theatre 11%

Best Direction of a Play in a Community Theatre Production
Lou Trapani - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 11%
 Krystal Wadsworth - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 10%
 Korrie Taylor - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 7%

Best Direction of a Play in a Professional Theatre Production
Jason O'Connell - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 13%
 Andrew Kahl - Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Chenango River Theatre 12%
 Steve Hayes - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 9%

Best Hair Design in a Community Theatre Production
Danielle Masterson - DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 40%
 Kathy Gilbert - WILLY WONKA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 35%
 Kathy Gilbert - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Central New York Playhouse 25%

Best Hair Design in a Professional Theatre Production
Matthew Oliver - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 59%
 Al Annotto - GRAND HOTEL - The Rev Theatre Company 41%

Best Lighting Design in a Community Theatre
Garrett Coons/RJ Rapoza - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 16%
 Lobsang Cachamo - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 9%
 Marc Schroeder - OUR TOWN - County Players 8%

Best lighting design in a Professional Theatre Production
Jake DeGroot - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 20%
 Travis McHale - RENT - Redhouse 16%
 Andrew Gmoser - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 10%

Best Musical in a Community Theatre Production
NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 7%
 DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 5%
 PIPPIN - Theatre444 5%

Best Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 17%
 RENT - Redhouse 17%
 THE SHAGGS: PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD - Bridge Street Theatre 10%

Best Play in a Community Theatre Production
PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 15%
 DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 7%
 THE DIVINERS - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 7%

Best Play in a Professional Theatre Production
ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 13%
 Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Chenango River Theatre 12%
 PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 12%

Best Professional Dance Production
The Nutcracker - Crouse Hinds Theater 40%
 Peter Pan - Crouse Hinds Theater 36%
 THE ART OF DANCE - Salt space/ salt city dance festival 24%

Best Set Design in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Andy Weintraub - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 14%
 Bill Stobie - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 12%
 Keli Snyder - MAMMA MIA - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 12%

Best Set Design of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
Paul Tate dePoo III - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 22%
 Carolyn Mraz - RENT - Redhouse 20%
 Czerton Lim - ELF - Syracuse Stage 11%

Best Set Design of a Play in a Community Theatre Production
Patrick McGrif - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 18%
 Josh Taylor - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 16%
 Andy Weintraub - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 13%

Best Set Design of a Play in a Professional Theatre Production
Sandra Goldmark - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 23%
 John Sowle - '...AND EVERY TALE CONDEMNS ME FOR A VILLAIN' (SHYLOCK & THRICE TO MINE) - Bridge Street Theatre 16%
 Shane Cinal - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 13%

Best Supporting Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Jack McAuliff - THE MUSIC MAN - Center for the Arts of Homer 8%
 Damon Fletcher - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 8%
 Pat Fegley - PIPPIN - Theatre444 5%

Best Supporting Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
Lou Trapani - THE DRESSER - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 13%
 Jeremiah Thompson - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 9%
 Thom Webb - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 7%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Eric Fleising - BETTER - Bridge Street Theatre 16%
 Derek Powell - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 15%
 Bradley Levine - CASSE NOISETTE - Bridge Street Theatre 13%

Best Supporting Actor in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Rhoyle - RENT - Redhouse 13%
 Brennan Caldwell - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 13%
 Temar Underwood - RENT - Redhouse 10%

Best Supporting Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Marilla Gonzalez - PIPPIN - Theatre444 7%
 Hannah Fox - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 6%
 Katie-Beth Anspach - THE SECRET GARDEN - Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 6%

Best Supporting Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
Susan Gies - OUR SUBURB - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 15%
 Alyssa Otoski-Keim - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 12%
 Caraline Stocker - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 9%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Lilli Komurek - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 18%
 Samantha Steinmetz - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 15%
 Alyssa Otoski - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 12%

Best Supporting Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Ariella Serur - RENT - Redhouse 10%
 Cathryn Wake - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 10%
 Angie Colonna - GREASE - Mac-haydn Theater 9%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

