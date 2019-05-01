Elmwood Playhouse Presents MORNING'S AT SEVEN

Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack NY will be presenting "Morning's At Seven", written by Paul Osborn and directed by Melinda Pinto. "Morning's At Seven" is a comedy that lovingly exposes the frailties of a close knit family. "Morning's At Seven" runs Friday, May 10th thru Saturday, June 1st Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm with an additional Thursday performance on May 30th at 8pm and an additional matinee on Saturday, June 1st at 2pm. Tickets are $26 / $23 Seniors and Students.

Four sisters who live near one another in a small midwestern town in 1938 see their lives upended when one sister's son decides to leave home and get married. His plans stir up old passions and create new anxieties in the lives of everyone around him in this charming comedy.

"Morning's At Seven" features Margaret Young (of Southfields), Andrew Greenway (of Piermont), Tom Stratford (of Nyack), Anne Marie Goulding (of Nyack), Maureen Lambrix (of Franklin Lakes), Tom Lambrix (of Franklin Lakes), Mariann Felice (of Stony Point), Mara Karg (of Nanuet), and Scott Nangle (of West Nyack).

Elmwood Playhouse is located on 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY. For reservations, information or directions, call the Elmwood Playhouse Box Office at (845) 353-1313, or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You