December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Central New York Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Central New York:
Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
Best Actor in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Best Actor in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
Best Actress in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Best Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Best Choreography in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Best Choreography of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
Best College/University Production of a Musical
Best College/University Production of a Play
Best Costume Design in a Community Theatre Production
Best Costume Design in a Professional Theatre Production
Best Direction of a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Best Direction of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
Best Direction of a Play in a Community Theatre Production
Best Direction of a Play in a Professional Theatre Production
Best Hair Design in a Community Theatre Production
Best Hair Design in a Professional Theatre Production
Best Lighting Design in a Community Theatre
Best lighting design in a Professional Theatre Production
Best Musical in a Community Theatre Production
Best Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
Best Play in a Community Theatre Production
Best Play in a Professional Theatre Production
Best Professional Dance Production
Best Set Design in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Best Set Design of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
Best Set Design of a Play in a Community Theatre Production
Best Set Design of a Play in a Professional Theatre Production
Best Supporting Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
Best Supporting Actor in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Best Supporting Actor in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
Best Supporting Actress in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Best Supporting Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Wendell Schrer - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 6%
Joe Gonzalez - PIPPIN - Theatre444 5%
Dylan Parkin - DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 5%
TJ Cravens - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 11%
Lou Trapani - THE DRESSER - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 10%
Derek Powell - THE DIVINERS - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6%
Carman Lacivita - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 15%
Forrest McClendon - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Syracuse Stage 9%
Mike Boland - Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Chenango River Theatre 9%
Ryan Albinus - RENT - Redhouse 14%
Jeremy Kushnier - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 12%
Collin Purcell - RENT - Redhouse 9%
Allauna Overstreet Gibson - PIPPIN - Theatre444 8%
Laura D. Feligno - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 7%
Alyssa Brown - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Auburn Players 5%
Gloria Mann - THE WEIR - Performing Arts of Woodstock 12%
Tamara Cacchione - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 7%
Caroline sweet - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 7%
Annie Winneg - Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Chenango River Theatre 19%
Angela Janas - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 15%
Caitlin Connelly - LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS - Clove Creek Dinner Theater 7%
Kaylin Hedges - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 18%
Yarissa Tiara Millan - RENT - Redhouse 18%
Rachel Rhodes-Devey - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 6%
Pam Rapoza - PIPPIN - Theatre444 13%
Juda Leah + Sean Matthew Whiteford - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 13%
Denise Wornell - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - County Players 10%
Jennifer Cody - RENT - Redhouse 21%
Misha Shields - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 19%
Sebastiani Romagnolo - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 11%
INTO THE WOODS - SUNY New Paltz - McKenna Theatre 22%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Dutchess Community College 14%
RAGTIME - Hoerner Theatre (Ithaca College) 11%
SWEAT - Dutchess Community College 63%
HOOKMAN - Earl McCarroll Studio Theatre (Ithaca College) 37%
Lauren Maddock/Kristen MacKay - PIPPIN - Theatre444 10%
Rosemary Evaul - DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 8%
Lobsang Camacho - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 7%
Sarah Cubbage - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 18%
Nikki Moody - RENT - Redhouse 15%
Jim Halliday - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 10%
Pam Rapoza - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 12%
Colin Keating - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 7%
Dorothy Luongo - THE SECRET GARDEN - Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 7%
Hunter Foster & Jennifer Cody - RENT - Redhouse 21%
Marshall Pailet - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 18%
John Saunders - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 10%
Krystal Wadsworth - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 11%
Lou Trapani - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 10%
Korrie Taylor - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6%
Jason O'Connell - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 13%
Andrew Kahl - Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Chenango River Theatre 12%
Steve Hayes - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 10%
Danielle Masterson - DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 40%
Kathy Gilbert - WILLY WONKA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 35%
Kathy Gilbert - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Central New York Playhouse 24%
Matthew Oliver - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 58%
Al Annotto - GRAND HOTEL - The Rev Theatre Company 42%
Garrett Coons/RJ Rapoza - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 17%
Lobsang Cachamo - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 9%
Marc Schroeder - OUR TOWN - County Players 8%
Jake DeGroot - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 21%
Travis McHale - RENT - Redhouse 18%
Andrew Gmoser - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 11%
NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 8%
PIPPIN - Theatre444 6%
DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 6%
RENT - Redhouse 18%
LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 17%
ELF - Syracuse Stage 9%
PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 16%
THE DIVINERS - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6%
DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6%
ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 14%
Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Chenango River Theatre 13%
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 12%
The Nutcracker - Crouse Hinds Theater 41%
Peter Pan - Crouse Hinds Theater 35%
THE ART OF DANCE - Salt space/ salt city dance festival 25%
Andy Weintraub - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 14%
Bill Stobie - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 14%
Keli Snyder - MAMMA MIA - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 10%
Paul Tate dePoo III - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 22%
Carolyn Mraz - RENT - Redhouse 20%
Czerton Lim - ELF - Syracuse Stage 11%
Patrick McGrif - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 17%
Josh Taylor - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 15%
Andy Weintraub - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 14%
Sandra Goldmark - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 23%
Shane Cinal - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 15%
Robert Brill - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Syracuse Stage 10%
Jack McAuliff - THE MUSIC MAN - Center for the Arts of Homer 8%
Damon Fletcher - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 8%
Pat Fegley - PIPPIN - Theatre444 5%
Lou Trapani - THE DRESSER - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 12%
Jeremiah Thompson - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 10%
Thom Webb - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 8%
Derek Powell - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 16%
Bradley Levine - CASSE NOISETTE - Bridge Street Theatre 14%
Stephan Wolfert - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 9%
Rhoyle - RENT - Redhouse 15%
Brennan Caldwell - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 14%
Temar Underwood - RENT - Redhouse 11%
Marilla Gonzalez - PIPPIN - Theatre444 7%
Hannah Fox - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 7%
Katie-Beth Anspach - THE SECRET GARDEN - Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 5%
Susan Gies - OUR SUBURB - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 15%
Alyssa Otoski-Keim - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 12%
Caraline Stocker - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 9%
Samantha Steinmetz - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 17%
Alyssa Otoski - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 14%
Lilli Komurek - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 14%
Angie Colonna - GREASE - Mac-haydn Theater 11%
Cathryn Wake - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 11%
Ariella Serur - RENT - Redhouse 11%
