BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Central New York Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Central New York:

Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Wendell Schrer - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 6%
 Joe Gonzalez - PIPPIN - Theatre444 5%
 Dylan Parkin - DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 5%

Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
TJ Cravens - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 11%
 Lou Trapani - THE DRESSER - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 10%
 Derek Powell - THE DIVINERS - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6%

Best Actor in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Carman Lacivita - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 15%
 Forrest McClendon - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Syracuse Stage 9%
 Mike Boland - Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Chenango River Theatre 9%

Best Actor in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Ryan Albinus - RENT - Redhouse 14%
 Jeremy Kushnier - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 12%
 Collin Purcell - RENT - Redhouse 9%

Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Allauna Overstreet Gibson - PIPPIN - Theatre444 8%
 Laura D. Feligno - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 7%
 Alyssa Brown - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Auburn Players 5%

Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
Gloria Mann - THE WEIR - Performing Arts of Woodstock 12%
 Tamara Cacchione - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 7%
 Caroline sweet - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 7%

Best Actress in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Annie Winneg - Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Chenango River Theatre 19%
 Angela Janas - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 15%
 Caitlin Connelly - LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS - Clove Creek Dinner Theater 7%

Best Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Kaylin Hedges - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 18%
 Yarissa Tiara Millan - RENT - Redhouse 18%
 Rachel Rhodes-Devey - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 6%

Best Choreography in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Pam Rapoza - PIPPIN - Theatre444 13%
 Juda Leah + Sean Matthew Whiteford - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 13%
 Denise Wornell - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - County Players 10%

Best Choreography of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
Jennifer Cody - RENT - Redhouse 21%
 Misha Shields - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 19%
 Sebastiani Romagnolo - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 11%

Best College/University Production of a Musical
INTO THE WOODS - SUNY New Paltz - McKenna Theatre 22%
 IN THE HEIGHTS - Dutchess Community College 14%
 RAGTIME - Hoerner Theatre (Ithaca College) 11%

Best College/University Production of a Play
SWEAT - Dutchess Community College 63%
 HOOKMAN - Earl McCarroll Studio Theatre (Ithaca College) 37%

Best Costume Design in a Community Theatre Production
Lauren Maddock/Kristen MacKay - PIPPIN - Theatre444 10%
 Rosemary Evaul - DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 8%
 Lobsang Camacho - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 7%

Best Costume Design in a Professional Theatre Production
Sarah Cubbage - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 18%
 Nikki Moody - RENT - Redhouse 15%
 Jim Halliday - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 10%

Best Direction of a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Pam Rapoza - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 12%
 Colin Keating - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 7%
 Dorothy Luongo - THE SECRET GARDEN - Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 7%

Best Direction of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
Hunter Foster & Jennifer Cody - RENT - Redhouse 21%
 Marshall Pailet - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 18%
 John Saunders - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 10%

Best Direction of a Play in a Community Theatre Production
Krystal Wadsworth - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 11%
 Lou Trapani - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 10%
 Korrie Taylor - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6%

Best Direction of a Play in a Professional Theatre Production
Jason O'Connell - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 13%
 Andrew Kahl - Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Chenango River Theatre 12%
 Steve Hayes - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 10%

Best Hair Design in a Community Theatre Production
Danielle Masterson - DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 40%
 Kathy Gilbert - WILLY WONKA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 35%
 Kathy Gilbert - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Central New York Playhouse 24%

Best Hair Design in a Professional Theatre Production
Matthew Oliver - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 58%
 Al Annotto - GRAND HOTEL - The Rev Theatre Company 42%

Best Lighting Design in a Community Theatre
Garrett Coons/RJ Rapoza - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 17%
 Lobsang Cachamo - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 9%
 Marc Schroeder - OUR TOWN - County Players 8%

Best lighting design in a Professional Theatre Production
Jake DeGroot - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 21%
 Travis McHale - RENT - Redhouse 18%
 Andrew Gmoser - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater 11%

Best Musical in a Community Theatre Production
NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 8%
 PIPPIN - Theatre444 6%
 DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players 6%

Best Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
RENT - Redhouse 18%
 LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 17%
 ELF - Syracuse Stage 9%

Best Play in a Community Theatre Production
PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 16%
 THE DIVINERS - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6%
 DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 6%

Best Play in a Professional Theatre Production
ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 14%
 Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Chenango River Theatre 13%
 PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 12%

Best Professional Dance Production
The Nutcracker - Crouse Hinds Theater 41%
 Peter Pan - Crouse Hinds Theater 35%
 THE ART OF DANCE - Salt space/ salt city dance festival 25%

Best Set Design in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Andy Weintraub - NEWSIES - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 14%
 Bill Stobie - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 14%
 Keli Snyder - MAMMA MIA - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 10%

Best Set Design of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
Paul Tate dePoo III - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 22%
 Carolyn Mraz - RENT - Redhouse 20%
 Czerton Lim - ELF - Syracuse Stage 11%

Best Set Design of a Play in a Community Theatre Production
Patrick McGrif - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 17%
 Josh Taylor - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 15%
 Andy Weintraub - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 14%

Best Set Design of a Play in a Professional Theatre Production
Sandra Goldmark - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 23%
 Shane Cinal - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 15%
 Robert Brill - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Syracuse Stage 10%

Best Supporting Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Jack McAuliff - THE MUSIC MAN - Center for the Arts of Homer 8%
 Damon Fletcher - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 8%
 Pat Fegley - PIPPIN - Theatre444 5%

Best Supporting Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
Lou Trapani - THE DRESSER - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 12%
 Jeremiah Thompson - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 10%
 Thom Webb - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 8%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Derek Powell - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 16%
 Bradley Levine - CASSE NOISETTE - Bridge Street Theatre 14%
 Stephan Wolfert - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 9%

Best Supporting Actor in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Rhoyle - RENT - Redhouse 15%
 Brennan Caldwell - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 14%
 Temar Underwood - RENT - Redhouse 11%

Best Supporting Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Marilla Gonzalez - PIPPIN - Theatre444 7%
 Hannah Fox - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444 7%
 Katie-Beth Anspach - THE SECRET GARDEN - Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 5%

Best Supporting Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
Susan Gies - OUR SUBURB - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 15%
 Alyssa Otoski-Keim - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 12%
 Caraline Stocker - PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions 9%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Samantha Steinmetz - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage 17%
 Alyssa Otoski - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 14%
 Lilli Komurek - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse 14%

Best Supporting Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Angie Colonna - GREASE - Mac-haydn Theater 11%
 Cathryn Wake - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company 11%
 Ariella Serur - RENT - Redhouse 11%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Central New York Awards!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW

  • CMA Fest Delivers Epic Surprise Performances And Sold Out Crowds
  • New Dates Added For The Belles On Tour With Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour
  • Spectrum Originals Debuts New Event Series CURFEW
  • Selfish Things Joins The Midnight World Tour Supporting Set It Off
  • Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and More Announced For 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
  • Deborah Allen Surprised With Proclamation From Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Celebrating 40 Years In Music