DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY! Comes to Proctors in 2024

The performance is on Friday, March 8.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Photos: First Look At The Cast of FOOTLOOSE At Fort Salem Theater Photo 3 Photos: First Look At The Cast of FOOTLOOSE At Fort Salem Theater
Courtney M. Leonard's First Retrospective Explores Shinnecock Culture At Hecksher Museum Photo 4 Courtney M. Leonard's First Retrospective Explores Shinnecock Culture At Hecksher Museum

DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY! Comes to Proctors in 2024

The grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back! The hugely popular “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE!,” based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country.

Now in its fourth year of touring, your favorite characters are hopping back on board Trolley and coming to Schenectady with DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY! 6 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Proctors. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here.

Daniel and all of his friends invite you for a brand-new adventure in Neighborhood of Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be King. The beloved characters come alive on stage to captivate you with new songs to sing along to, magical moments and SURPRISE guests along the way! It’s an event filled with tigertastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others and being a friend. Don’t miss “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day!”... a royally great time!




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Opera Exposures Celebrates Marge Garvin This Month Photo
Opera Exposures Celebrates Marge Garvin This Month

Opera Exposures presents 'An Afternoon of Spirituals' in Celebration of Marjorie 'Marge' Garvin on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Christ Episcopal Church.

2
Forestburgh Playhouses In The Works~In The Woods Reveals Production Lineup Photo
Forestburgh Playhouse's In The Works~In The Woods Reveals Production Lineup

The third annual In the Works~In the Woods at Forestburgh Playhouse, (under the leadership of Franklin Trapp, Producing Artistic Director for the Forestburgh Playhouse and Broadway veteran Matt Lenz, Festival Artistic Director and Director of Creative Development), will be held September 8 through 10.

3
Redhouse And Arc Of Onondaga Celebrating 10 Years Of Partnership With A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS D Photo
Redhouse And Arc Of Onondaga Celebrating 10 Years Of Partnership With A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Redhouse Arts Center and Arc of Onondaga are celebrating 10 years of partnership with the upcoming performances of A Midsummer Night's Dream at Redhouse.

4
Courtney M. Leonards First Retrospective Explores Shinnecock Culture At Hecksher Museum Photo
Courtney M. Leonard's First Retrospective Explores Shinnecock Culture At Hecksher Museum

The Heckscher Museum of Art presents Courtney M. Leonard's first retrospective, and the artist's first solo museum exhibition in New York from June 10 through November 12, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character Video Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Selfish Giant
Opera Saratoga (6/03-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How to buy Tramadol 200mg online with paypal
How to buy Tramadol 200mg online with paypal (9/01-2/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# To Kill a Mockingbird
RBTL's Auditorium Theatre (6/13-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals
Breathing Storytellers (3/13-4/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy Alprazolam Online | wicker:deltachemicals
Buy Alprazolam Online | wicker:deltachemicals (11/08-3/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dream on the Farm 2023 "The More Things Change"
Farm Arts Collective (8/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Syracuse Stage (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Decompositions
Farm Arts Collective (7/01-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
The Merry-Go-Round Playhouse (5/31-6/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You