DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY! Comes to Proctors in 2024

The performance is on Friday, March 8.
The grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back! The hugely popular “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE!,” based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country.
Now in its fourth year of touring, your favorite characters are hopping back on board Trolley and coming to Schenectady with DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY! 6 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Proctors. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here.
Daniel and all of his friends invite you for a brand-new adventure in Neighborhood of Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be King. The beloved characters come alive on stage to captivate you with new songs to sing along to, magical moments and SURPRISE guests along the way! It’s an event filled with tigertastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others and being a friend. Don’t miss “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day!”... a royally great time!
