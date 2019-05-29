Creative Concerts Presents Criss Angel in RAW

Creative Concerts proudly presents the Magician of the Century, Criss Angel in RAW: The Mindfreak Unplugged, on Sunday, September 15 at 7 PM at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse, NY. Tickets range from $82.50 to $42.50, and can be purchased in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street | Syracuse, NY 13202) or online via Ticktmaster.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10 AM.

Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic for over a decade, but even with his incomparable success, Criss' passion is to constantly create and bring his magic revolution to fans everywhere. Criss Angel RAW - The Mindfreak Unplugged is a theatrical experience unlike any seen before; bringing Angel's famous sleight of hand street magic, mentalism, and even some of his most iconic illusions to life - all performed in an intimate, raw setting. This extraordinary evening of magic unplugged features Criss and some of his amazing friends with a stripped-down purity that's in-your-face and guaranteed to blow your mind. Experience Criss Angel like never before!

Criss Angel is the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era. From his role as star, creator, executive producer and director of the most successful magic television series of all time, Criss Angel MINDFREAK on A&E Network, to his #1 best-selling Las Vegas stage show Criss Angel MINDFREAK, to countless critically acclaimed television specials and series, best-selling books, top-grossing retail products, music CDs and more.



Tickets are available in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street | Syracuse, NY 13202) or online via Ticketmaster.com. The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater is located at 411 Montgomery Street in Syracuse, NY. More info at: www.oncenter.org





