Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown to Host April's Third Thursday Trivia Night This Week

This monthly “mini-fundraiser” has been a staple on CRT's schedule for a number of years and is open to all ages.

Apr. 15, 2023  

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, is hosting "Third Thursday Trivia" on Thursday, April 20 at 7:00PM. This monthly "mini-fundraiser" has been a staple on CRT's schedule for a number of years and is open to all ages.

Hosted by CRT's Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson, the night consists of six rounds of five questions each in a variety of categories. Teams are comprised of not more than 4 people each, with an admission price of $5.00 per person. A beer/wine cash bar is available, and free popcorn is offered at each table. Prizes are offered for each round with a grand prize for the winning team of the night. April's Trivia Night will be the final one this spring; CRT's Trivia nights will restart in September.

CRT encourages patrons to visit www.cortlandrep.org to see the list of remaining shows and events in their spring season at CRT Downtown, and the list of the summer productions scheduled for the Little York Pavilion in Preble. CRT is currently selling 5-show summer subscriptions along with 5- or 6- pack Flex Passes. The 5-show subscription allows the patron to see all 5 summer productions; the Flex Passes allow the purchaser to choose the shows they'd like see. Special pricing is available for Youth (22 and under) Flex Passes. CRT's new Gift Cards are available for any dollar amount and have no expiration date. Individual summer tickets will go on sale starting May 22, 2023 at the CRT Box Office. Discounts on summer tickets will be available for seniors (62 and up), military/veterans and first responders. Current box office hours are Mon-Fri, 9:00-4:00; summer hours will be extended starting on May 22 to Mon-Fri 9:00 - 6:00, Saturdays noon-6:00. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 800-427-6160.



Single Tickets Now on Sale for The REV Theatre Company 65th Anniversary Season Photo
Single Tickets Now on Sale for The REV Theatre Company 65th Anniversary Season
Single tickets are now on sale for The REV Theatre Company's 65th anniversary season at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park.
World Premiere By Resident Playwright Kyle Bass Up Next At Syracuse Stage Photo
World Premiere By Resident Playwright Kyle Bass Up Next At Syracuse Stage
Next up in the 2022/2023 season at Syracuse Stage is the World Premiere of Tender Rain, written by Resident Playwright, Kyle Bass, and directed by longtime Syracuse University Department of Drama faculty member, Rodney Hudson, running May 3 -21, 2023. 
Berkshire Nonprofit Awards Will Honor Julianne Boyd With Lifetime Achievement Photo
Berkshire Nonprofit Awards Will Honor Julianne Boyd With Lifetime Achievement
Barrington Stage Company, under the leadership of Artistic Director Alan Paul and Managing Director Meredith Lynsey Schade, have announced that Founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd will be honored with The Berkshire Nonprofit Awards Lifetime Achievement Award from The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, in partnership with The Berkshire Eagle on May 23.
Review: ALADDIN at Rochester Broadway Theatre League Photo
Review: ALADDIN at Rochester Broadway Theatre League
What did our critic think of ALADDIN at Rochester Broadway Theatre League?

More Hot Stories For You


Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown to Host April's Third Thursday Trivia Night This WeekCortland Repertory Theatre Downtown to Host April's Third Thursday Trivia Night This Week
April 15, 2023

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, is hosting “Third Thursday Trivia” on Thursday, April 20 at 7:00PM. This monthly “mini-fundraiser” has been a staple on CRT's schedule for a number of years and is open to all ages.
Single Tickets Now on Sale for The REV Theatre Company 65th Anniversary SeasonSingle Tickets Now on Sale for The REV Theatre Company 65th Anniversary Season
April 14, 2023

Single tickets are now on sale for The REV Theatre Company's 65th anniversary season at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park.
World Premiere By Resident Playwright Kyle Bass Up Next At Syracuse StageWorld Premiere By Resident Playwright Kyle Bass Up Next At Syracuse Stage
April 13, 2023

Next up in the 2022/2023 season at Syracuse Stage is the World Premiere of Tender Rain, written by Resident Playwright, Kyle Bass, and directed by longtime Syracuse University Department of Drama faculty member, Rodney Hudson, running May 3 -21, 2023. 
Berkshire Nonprofit Awards Will Honor Julianne Boyd With Lifetime AchievementBerkshire Nonprofit Awards Will Honor Julianne Boyd With Lifetime Achievement
April 13, 2023

Barrington Stage Company, under the leadership of Artistic Director Alan Paul and Managing Director Meredith Lynsey Schade, have announced that Founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd will be honored with The Berkshire Nonprofit Awards Lifetime Achievement Award from The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, in partnership with The Berkshire Eagle on May 23.
Teams and Host Announced for SHAKEN & STIRRED Celebrity Bartender Party to Benefit Universal Preservation HallTeams and Host Announced for SHAKEN & STIRRED Celebrity Bartender Party to Benefit Universal Preservation Hall
April 12, 2023

After three years, Shaken & Stirred is finally returning to benefit Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs. Chris Onorato, morning show anchor from NewsChannel 13, will join the event as the host.
share