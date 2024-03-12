Cortland Rep Will Host Annual Mystery Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cortland Repertory Theatre Guild will host their annual fundraiser mystery dinner theatre for three performances in March. At this time, the performance on Saturday, March 23 is sold out, though a wait list is available. Tickets are still available, but going fast, for Friday, March 22, with doors opening at 6:15 and Sunday, March 24, with doors opening at 3:15.

This year, the Acme Mystery Company presents the comedy mystery THE DANGEROUS VARIETY. In this hysterical, interactive live show, it's 1961 and you are at Club Polska where the local radio station WSKI will be recording their popular variety show “The Hunky Dory Hour”. However, the manager of the sausage factory where you work has mysteriously died and rumors are flying around Kielbasa Park that he was the victim of the notorious Pierogi Killer! But don’t worry. The Impressive Sausage Company is sending in their best man. If you can’t trust a corporate fixer, who can you trust?

Tickets to this family friendly production are $65.00 per person, which includes a buffet style dinner with dessert. Catering will be by M&D Deli of Cortland, and will include choices of chicken parmigiana, roasted sliced turkey, and rigatoni and sauce, plus Tuscan vegetables, oven roasted potatoes, mixed greens salad, rolls, dessert and a coffee station. A beer/wine cash bar will be available.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.cortlandrep.org, by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting CRT Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Winter/Spring hours are Mon-Fri 9:00 – 4:00. Payment may be made in cash, by check or by credit card; a 4% convenience fee will be added to credit card sales. For information about all CRT’s upcoming events, visit CortlandRep.org.