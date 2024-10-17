Composers Concordance to Present MY GUITAR WANTS TO KILL YOUR MAMA at Harlem's Silvana

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, November 16th, 2024 at 7pm, Composers Concordance, will present the electric guitar quartet ''My Guitar Wants to Kill Your Mama" at Harlem's Silvana. Featured compositions include "Mama, I Can't Breathe Chorale #1" by Gene Pritsker, with words by Robert C. Ford, who will join the quartet to recite his poem, "Two Sides (of Sean)" by Jane Getter, in memory of our dear friend Sean Satin. Also Bruce Arnold's "Duellist" and Greg Baker's arrangement of the classic song by The Police, "Every Little Thing She does Is Magic".

My Guitar Wants to Kill Your Mama Quartet is named after the Frank Zappa song written in 1969. The initial idea for the group came at the 2014 Outreach Festival in Schwaz Austria, where 6 guitarists were asked to come together and perform a set. Gene Pritsker suggested an arrangement of the great Zappa composition for the group and this also become the name of the show. Three of the members from this performance; Jane Getter, Greg Baker, and Gene Pritsker talked about continuing this fun project in New York City and asked Bruce Arnold to join. Besides the Zappa classic, the group performs guitar quartet compositions by the four members and other composers, resulting in an eclectic array of compositional voices and guitar styles.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Performance Details

Composers Concordance

My Guitar Wants to Kill Your Mama Guitar Quartet

Saturday, Nov. 16th, 2024 at 7pm

Silvana

300 W 116h St, NYC​

FREE EVENT

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers

Bruce Arnold, Greg Baker, Kitty Brazelton, Dan Cooper, Jane Getter, Sting, Gene Pritsker,

Will Rowe, Frank Zappa

﻿Performers

Bruce Arnold, Greg Baker, Jane Getter, Gene Pritsker - electric guitars; Robert C. Ford - poet

Special Guest: Petro Krysa - violin

