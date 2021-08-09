Comedian Jo Koy's FUNNY IS FUNNY World Tour Will Come To the UBS Arena in April

Due to overwhelming demand, Comedian Jo Koy will bring his Funny Is Funny World Tour to the brand new UBS Arena, located on the border of Queens and Nassau County in Belmont Park, NY, on Friday, April 15, 2022. The arena pre-sale begins Thursday, August 12 from 10 AM ET through 10 PM ET with code COMEDY. Remaining tickets will then go on-sale Friday, August 13 at 10 AM.

UBS Arena is a $1.1 billion multi purpose venue under construction adjacent to the Belmont Park racetrack. The world class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, will bridge its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities. In addition to being the new home to the famed New York Islanders Hockey Club, UBS Arena is designed with a sharp focus on music and will create special experiences for both artists and audiences. Thea??state of the arta??arena, opening in the fall, will deliver an unmatched live entertainment experience with clear sightlines and premier acoustics to even more guests than ever before.



As one of today's premiere stand-up comics Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house to now selling out the world's most prestigious venues including Radio City Music Hall (New York), Chase Center (San Francisco), The Forum (Los Angeles), Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai) and ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU). The hugely relatable comic pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son.

In March 2021, the comedian released his first autobiography, Mixed Plate with Harper Collins Publishers. In this funny and moving memoir, Koy uncovers the stories behind his stand-up: the conflict, the drama, and the laughter as he struggles to find his place in the entertainment industry, a country and the world.

Koy recently finished production with Amblin Partners and Dan Lin's Ridback for the comedy film, Easter Sunday releasing in theaters April 1, 2022. The feature film will be loosely based on Koy's life experiences and will be set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday.

The comedian has had five highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix including his latest variety special In His Element current streaming on Netflix with plans to shoot his 3rd stand-up special in 2022. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio.

In fall 2020, Koy received the cover for Variety's comedy issue as a "Legend and Groundbreaker." In 2018, Koy was given the prestigious "Stand-Up Comedian of The Year" award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2019, the comedian reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle.

Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately as a season regular roundtable guest. Other appearances include: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly, Lights Out with David Spade, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick, A Little Late With Lilly Singh, Today with Hoda & Jenna, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, Larry King Now, Beat Bobby Flay, The Breakfast Club, Celebrity Page TV, World's Funniest Fails and Sean In The Wild.