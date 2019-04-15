Chris Thile to Perform at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the nonprofit cultural center located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, N.Y., today announced that Multiple Grammy Award-winner and MacArthur Fellow Chris Thile will perform in the intimate, indoor Event Gallery on Saturday, September 21st as part of the center's Vibrations series. Reserved seating tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, April 19th at 10:00 AM at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org, www.Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1.800.745.3000.



Plus, prior to the concert, Bethel Woods will put a farm-fresh twist on its Event Gallery concert experience with a bountiful pre-show farm-to-table dinner. Taking place in the open-air Market Sheds overlooking the historic Woodstock festival field, the multi-course dinner will feature delicious recipes using locally-sourced ingredients and are presented by Bethel Woods' own Executive Chef, Jodi Cummings. The communal, family style seating wholly embodies the "Peace, Love and Music" atmosphere and is wonderful to experience with neighbors and friends, both old and new. Tickets for the farm-to-table experience also go on-sale Friday, April 19th; this does not include admission into the concert.



Chris Thile, a member of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, and now the host of the radio program, Live from Here, is a mandolin virtuoso, composer and vocalist. With his broad outlook, Thile transcends the borders of conventionally circumscribed genres, creating a distinctly American canon and a new musical aesthetic for performers and audiences alike.



A child prodigy, Thile first rose to fame as a member of Grammy Award-winning trio Nickel Creek, with whom he released four albums and sold over two million records. In 2014, along with a national tour, the trio released a new album, A Dotted Line, their first since 2005.



As a soloist, Thile has released several albums including his most recent, Thanks for Listening, a collection of recordings, produced by Thomas Bartlett, originally written as Songs of the Week for Live from Here. In February 2013, Thile won a Grammy for his work on The Goat Rodeo Sessions, collaborating with Yo-Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer, and Stuart Duncan. In September 2014, Thile and Meyer released their latest album collaboration, Bass + Mandolin, which won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. Punch Brothers released their latest album, the Grammy-winning All Ashore, in July 2018 with the Pop Matters describing the album as "a call to savor, to pay attention, to step back from the hustle and bustle and remember the importance of being calm."



The pre-sale for Bethel Woods Members begins Tuesday, April 16th at 10:00 AM. To learn about additional member benefits and pre-sale access, please visit http://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/supportthearts/membership-opportunities.





