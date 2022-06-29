Chenango River Theatre Presents I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

Chenango River Theatre will present the highly requested I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, a hilarious musical revue by Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts.

A riotous musical that confronts any of the preconceived notions you've ever had about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit! This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who've loved and lost, to those who've fallen on their faces at the beginning of romance and to those who've dared to ask, 'Say, what are you doing Saturday night?'

The show ran for over 5000 performance Off-Broadway, making it the second longest running Off-Broadway show in history.

The ensemble consists of NYC actors Kimberly Wilpon, Jenny Hoofnagle and Billy Sharpe, and local talents Vito Longo, with Greene resident Karen Clark joining the ensemble as pianist.

Taking on the dual role of Director and Music Director for the production is South Dakota native Kory Yamada. Yamada has directed and music directed dozens of productions all over the country and is thrilled to be at CRT for the first time. Kory earned her degree in Humanities/Drama from Pepperdine University and later studied vocal performance at the University of Northern Colorado. During her time there, she was a founding member of the Union Colony Dinner Theatre. From Colorado, Kory moved to New York where she studied voice and musical theatre and performed in various productions throughout the country. She also established her own production company, Hapaloa Productions, with which she produced and directed a production of Assassins as well as several concert and cabaret performances.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is Co-Produced by Davidson Fox, Jim and Beth Daniels, and NBT Bank.

Running July 15 - August 7, tickets are $30 for all performances. The recommended way to buy tickets is at www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the 24-hour box office line: 607-656-8499. Performances are Thu/Fri/Sat at 7:30, Sundays at 2pm.

FREE TICKETS for high school and college students are available at all evening performances. Email tickets@chenangorivertheatre for reservations, which are required for the free ticket program.

Chenango River Theatre's intimate, air-conditioned 99 seat theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12, Greene, NY. CRT operates under annual contract with Actors' Equity Association, the national association for professional actors and stage managers in the United States.