Chamber Music America And Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present Rufus Reid And Donald Vega

Chamber Music America and Kaatsbaan Cultural Park present an evening of Jazz with two extraordinary artists, Rufus Reid and Donald Vega, performing together for a rare and intimate acoustic concert on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7:30pm.

Rufus Reid is a true renaissance figure as a bassist and composer, impacting the jazz world since the 1970s. He has recorded over 500 albums and can be heard playing with icons like Dexter Gordon, Stan Getz, and Jack DeJohnette. Reid has written for all manner of ensembles, orchestras, and soloists, and co-created the Jazz Studies and Performance program at William Paterson University. He received a Guggenheim Fellowship and Grammy nominations, among many other accolades.

Donald Vega is a classically trained pianist from Nicaragua who "proves to be one of the most exciting pianists on the scene today" (BeBop Spoken Here). Throughout his career, he studied with many jazz greats like Kenny Baron, Phil Markowitz, and Gary Dial. Currently, Vega tours internationally with bassist Ron Carter's Golden Striker Trio and teaches at The Juilliard School and Hofstra University.

Kaatsbaan presents this special performance with Chamber Music America, the national network of ensemble music professionals that develops and supports an evolving chamber music field through professional development services, networking events, publications, and grant programs. Founded in 1977 by a small group of musicians determined to create a more sustainable chamber music field, today its membership encompasses musicians, ensembles, presenters, managers, educators, advocates, and others, all representing a wide range of musical styles and traditions, including contemporary and traditional jazz, classical, and folkloric genres.

Funding for this program is supported by the Doris Duke Foundation, whose mission is to improve the quality of people's lives through grants supporting the performing arts, environmental conservation, medical research, and child well-being, and through preservation of the cultural and environmental legacy of Doris Duke's properties.

This project is made possible thanks to the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

The show runs for 60 mins and tickets are $30, $15 for students. Tickets can be purchased here, https://ci.ovationtix.com/36035.

