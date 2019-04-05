CRT Downtown Presents Comedian Lucas Bohn In LESSON PLANS TO LATE NIGHT

On Saturday, April13 at 7:30 PM, CRT Downtown proudly presents comedian LUCAS BOHN with his multimedia night of comedy LESSON PLANS TO LATE NIGHT.

"Lesson Plans to Late Night" is a one-man comedy show about Lucas' transition from elementary school teacher to national touring comedian. This unique performance is truly a one of a kind comedy experience combining live stand-up comedy and visual images. This show has been compared to "Defending the Caveman" and was called "a comedic multimedia masterpiece" and "hysterical" by Parade Magazine. It is one of the highest rated main stage shows on Norwegian Cruise Lines and was called "truly innovative" and "a total crowd pleaser" by cruise directors and entertainment coordinators. If you've ever worked with children or have kids or grandkids, you don't want to miss this hilarious show!

Bohn is an energetic comedian with an edge. The perfect blend of schoolboy charm and bad-boy charisma, his comedy is both smart and audacious. Known as the little guy who generates big laughs, he has shared the stage with such top comedians as Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, and Kevin Hart. Lucas' high-energy shows and hilarious impersonations make him an instant hit with audiences of all ages. In 2013 Lucas was nominated "Comedian of the Year" by Campus Activities Magazine.

Tickets for this hysterical performance are $20.00 in advance and $25.00 the day of the performance. Tickets are available by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting CRT Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Spring Box Office hours are Mon-Fri 9:00 - 5:00, and on Saturdays from noon - 7:30 when a performance is scheduled for that evening. Tickets are available online at CortlandRep.org, with a slight service fee.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You