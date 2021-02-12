Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bristol Valley Theater Returns to Live Performances This Summer

The company will host an online Season Announcement Event on February 27 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Feb. 12, 2021  
Bristol Valley Theater Returns to Live Performances This Summer

Bristol Valley Theater has announced that it will reopen for live performances this summer.

The company will host an online Season Announcement Event on February 27 at 7 p.m. Eastern. The event will be streaming free on YouTube, BVT's Facebook page or on BVT's website.

The event will feature news the company has to share about its plan to bring live theater safely back to BVT, including its lineup of plays and musicals that will be presented this summer.

Plus, you will have an opportunity to enter a deluxe basket raffle and win prizes. Winners will be drawn live on the air!

The event will also include a special musical performance by Michael Radi.

Learn more at https://bvtnaples.org/summer-2021/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin Merch

Related Articles View More Central New York Stories   Shows
The Fisher Center at Bard Presents AS FAR AS ISOLATION GOES (ONLINE) Photo

The Fisher Center at Bard Presents AS FAR AS ISOLATION GOES (ONLINE)

Kate Baldwin, Morgan James, Nicholas Rodriguez, Tom Hewitt and More Set For Forestburghs D Photo

Kate Baldwin, Morgan James, Nicholas Rodriguez, Tom Hewitt and More Set For Forestburgh's DIAMOND DELIRIUM

Jewish Repertory Theatre Presents THE YEAR MY MOTHER CAME BACK Photo

Jewish Repertory Theatre Presents THE YEAR MY MOTHER CAME BACK

SUNY Geneseo Department Of Music And Musical Theatre Degree Program Presents I LOVE YOU BE Photo

SUNY Geneseo Department Of Music And Musical Theatre Degree Program Presents I LOVE YOU BECAUSE


More Hot Stories For You

  • David Byrne to Perform in Virtual FOOD FOR LOVE Benefit Concert to End Hunger in New Mexico
  • Teatro Paraguas Posts MANHATTAN GLASS On XERB.tv
  • The Santa Fe Opera Presents Online Benefit SONGS FOR THE FUTURE
  • Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence Come to the Ford Wyoming Center