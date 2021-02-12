Bristol Valley Theater Returns to Live Performances This Summer

Bristol Valley Theater has announced that it will reopen for live performances this summer.

The company will host an online Season Announcement Event on February 27 at 7 p.m. Eastern. The event will be streaming free on YouTube, BVT's Facebook page or on BVT's website.

The event will feature news the company has to share about its plan to bring live theater safely back to BVT, including its lineup of plays and musicals that will be presented this summer.

Plus, you will have an opportunity to enter a deluxe basket raffle and win prizes. Winners will be drawn live on the air!

The event will also include a special musical performance by Michael Radi.

Learn more at https://bvtnaples.org/summer-2021/.