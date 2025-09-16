Bridge Street Theatre to Present MENDINGS OF TIME: A LIVE PERCUSSION IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bridge Street Theatre will present Mendings of Time: A Live Percussion Immersive Experience for one day only on Friday, October 17, 2025, with performances at 10:30 AM, 2:00 PM, and 7:00 PM. Each performance will be unique, inviting audiences to step into a transformative world of rhythm, vibration, and healing.

Mendings of Time is more than a concert—it is an immersive journey designed to calm the mind, elevate the spirit, and restore balance. Blending live percussion, improvisation, movement, and mindfulness, the performance creates a meditative and restorative soundscape where music becomes both experience and healing.

The duo Mendings of Time was formed by percussionists Jeff Tripoli and Sam Fishman, both accomplished musicians with decades of international performance experience. Their collaboration explores improvisation, minimalism, and meditation, expanding the possibilities of percussion beyond traditional boundaries.

Tripoli, a veteran performer who toured internationally with Canadian Celtic folk-rockers The Town Pants, recently released Perspectives, a percussion album praised by Modern Drummer Magazine for its innovative blend of acoustic and electronic elements. Fishman, longtime drummer for folk-rock band Driftwood, has shared stages with Donna The Buffalo and The Infamous Stringdusters, and brings his experience as a performer, educator, and studio musician to the duo’s work.

