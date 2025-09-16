Bridge Street Theatre to Present ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bridge Street Theatre will participate in the 2025 Nationwide Reading of ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence on Monday, October 6 at 7 PM. The one-night-only event will take place at Bridge Street Theatre (44 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY), uniting Catskill audiences with communities across the country for a national conversation led by teen voices. Admission is free.

The program will feature six short plays written by teens and performed by teen actors from Catskill and the greater Hudson Valley. Selected from 127 submissions nationwide, the winning works were chosen by a distinguished panel including New York Times-bestselling author Jason Reynolds, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, and nationally recognized dramatists.

“These plays cut straight to the heart of what it means to grow up in America today,” said Michael Cotey, creator of ENOUGH! and Joaquin Oliver Artistic Producer. “They remind us that the voices most impacted by gun violence—young people—are also among the most powerful in driving change.”

Timothy Dakin-Dunn, Assistant Artistic Director of Bridge Street Theatre, added: “Theatre is a place where we gather not just to witness stories, but to engage in conversations that matter. We deeply believe in the power of theatre, and we are thrilled to give local teen actors the chance to perform these beautiful and powerful plays, written by their peers.”

The reading will be co-directed by Dakin-Dunn, Michelle Storrs, and Marcus McGregor—three of Catskill’s leading mentors in youth arts, theatre, and dance. Following the performance, audiences will be invited to stay for a community talk-back discussion.

Content Advisory

The plays explore urgent and diverse perspectives on gun violence, spanning classrooms, neighborhoods, and families. Topics include school shootings, officer-involved shootings, suicide, and domestic violence, though none are depicted graphically. Recommended for ages 14+.

About ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence

ENOUGH! empowers teens to confront gun violence by writing new 10-minute plays that spark conversation and inspire action. Each fall, organizations nationwide present staged readings of six teen-written plays, amplifying youth voices and connecting audiences to local solutions. Learn more at enoughplays.com.

About Bridge Street Theatre

Located in Catskill, NY, Bridge Street Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts center dedicated to presenting adventurous, thought-provoking work in an intimate setting. Since its founding, the theatre has championed original voices, supported emerging talent, and fostered community dialogue through theatre, dance, music, and visual art.

