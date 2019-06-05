Bridge Street Belly Dance Returns On June 22

Returning for its third annual appearance, Bridge Street Belly Dance explodes onto the Bridge Street Theatre Mainstage on Saturday June 22nd at 7:30pm.

The 2019 line-up for this thrilling and empowering display of female talent and energy includes founder Francesca Avani (Catskill, NY), Brenna Crowley (Brooklyn, NY), Geruda Vagrants (Chester, NJ), The Lunachix (Oneonta, NY), Inga Petermann (Ottawa, Canada), Cult of Yes (Montreal, Canada), Rose Calavera (Schoharie, NY), Makeda (New York, NY), The Laurens of Arabia (Brooklyn, NY), Danielle Hutton (Brooklyn, NY), Yvonne Michelle (Holyoke, MA), ITS Alive! (Montreal, Canada), Serena Spears (New York, NY), and Beast Coast ITS (East Coast).

As a special added attraction, doors will open at 6:30 for a 6:45 pre-show concert in the BST Lobby by world music band Datura Road, whose "East meets West" style emphasizes song-form and groove, while introducing new textures to the western ear. Their debut release, "Datura Road", features instruments such as the oud, doumbek, bansuri, and tabla, in addition to the more familiar guitar, bass, and drum framework.

Always an unforgettable experience, Bridge Street Belly Dance is one of the most popular events Bridge Street Theatre produces each year, and advance reservations are highly recommended. Advance tickets are $22 and can be purchased by visiting bellydance2019.brownpapertickets.com or by calling Brown Paper Tickets at 800-838-3006. Any seats still available on the day of the performance can be purchased for $25 when the doors open at 6:30pm. For more details, visit the Bridge Street Theatre website at bridgest.org/bridge-street-belly-dance-2019. Don't miss this always astounding belly dancing summit!

Events at Bridge Street Theatre are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature through the Cultural Fund administered in Greene County by the Greene County Council on the Arts.

Tickets:

$22 advance tickets available at http://bellydance2019.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006

Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $25 starting at 6:30pm on the day of the performance (subject to availability)





