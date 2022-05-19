Bedford Playhouse Announces 2022 Summer Series

Your hottest ticket to summer starts here! Bedford Playhouse is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and you're invited. Broadway in Bedford, theatrical productions, live bands, short films and more - are all part of their dynamic programming, produced by the creative Playhouse team.

"We cannot wait to welcome audiences back to the Playhouse Lawn for our incredible Summer Series this season," said Michael Hoagland, Executive Director of the Bedford Playhouse. "From renowned composer and lyricist David Yazbek to the return of Broadway in Bedford to film and live bands, we truly do have something for everyone."

For the second season, the wildly successful "Broadway in Bedford" series will feature Broadway luminaries bringing the theater experience to the lush, green, outdoor space that is the Playhouse lawn. Plus, we'll present live music by local bands "Not Dead Yet" and "The Four26," live theater productions of Shakespeare and Sherlock Holmes stories and much more. New this year, patrons can purchase an All Access Pass which includes a ticket to each program, a Playhouse branded tote bag and a reusable, branded wine glass to bring to each show. Special member and children's ticket prices are also available.

The full performance schedule is as follows:

Sunday, June 5, 5:00 pm

Behind the Curtain: David Yazbek

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning composer/writer David Yazbek brings his astonishing musical talent to Bedford. Part performance and part Q&A, Yazbek shares with the audience intimate details about his career that morphed from gag writer for "Late Night with David Letterman" to Broadway composer and lyricist for "The Band's Visit" (winner of 10 Tony awards), "The Full Monty", "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels", "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown" and "Tootsie". Yazbek won an Outstanding Writing Emmy Award for his stint on "Late Night with David Letterman." He scored the final season of HBO's "Boardwalk Empire," wrote the theme song to "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego," and has written hundreds of songs, scripts, scores and jingles for adult and children's TV. At this performance, he will intersperse his commentary with songs from his many works. A must!

Saturday, June 18, 5:00pm

Not Dead Yet, The Premier Grateful Dead Tribute Band in NY

The Playhouse Lawn Summer Stage welcomes Not Dead Yet, the premier Grateful Dead Tribute Band in the NY Tri-State area. NDY captures the true Grateful Dead live concert experience for both the true fans and those who are novice Deadheads.

Sunday, June 19, 5:00pm

Broadway in Bedford: Broadway Let Loose

We're throwing out the rules with this no-holds-barred extravaganza! You'll hear Broadway tunes performed like you never imagined in this madcap musical adventure.



Saturday, July 16, 5:00pm



Sherlock Holmes Radio Play with Round the Bend Theatre

Gotham Radio Theatre brings back a unique theater experience, taking the audience back to Victorian England and the world of Sherlock Holmes. "Redheads and Bohemians" combines two classic Conan Doyle tales, 'The Redheaded League' and 'A Scandal in Bohemia' to weave one story of deception, foreign intrigue, theft and of course... scandal.

Sunday, July 31, 5:00pm



Broadway in Bedford: Leading Ladies

The Leading Ladies are back to sing more of your favorites. From classic character songs to eleven o'clock numbers, you'll be cheering for more from these incredible powerhouse performers!

Saturday, August 6, 7:00pm

The Four26

You've enjoyed their performances in the Playhouse Cafe, now The Four26 band appears on the Playhouse Lawn with their eclectic blend of folk, rock, and other surprises.

Saturday, August 13, 8:00pm

Katonah Classic Stage Film Festival

The 3rd Annual KCSFF takes place on Saturday, August 13th on the Playhouse Lawn. Bring your own picnic and purchase movie concessions from the Playhouse for an evening showcasing short films from all over the world.

Sunday, August 28, 5:00pm



Broadway in Bedford: Golden Age of Broadway

Soaring melodies, clever lyrics, and swoon-worthy performances are on the bill for this incredible night of music. You'll hear music from Rodgers & Hammerstein, Jerome Kern, Leonard Bernstein, Jerry Herman, and more!

Sunday, September 10, 7:00pm



Orchestra914

Orchestra 914 seeks to expand the classical music experience for diverse audiences in the Hudson Valley through creative, educational, and community programming with the highest level of artistic integrity.



Friday, September 16, 7:00pm



Broadway in Bedford: Best of Broadway

What better way to end our season than with the very best music that Broadway has to offer? With modern day showstoppers alongside classic masterpieces, it's going to be a show to remember!

Tickets and information: bedfordplayhouse.org.