BWW Q&A: Vivian Bayubay McLaughlin of JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS at OFC Creations Theatre Center

OFC Creations Theatre has been a fixture of the Rochester, NY performing arts scene since 2005. After opening the 260-seat OFC Creations Theatre Center in 2020, OFC has continued to expand with the largest educational theater program for young actors in New York State, opening an immersive theatrical restaurant and cabaret performance venue in 2022. The 2025-2026 season marks the third year of the Broadway in Brighton Series, a professional regional theater season guaranteeing theatrical excellence for audiences.

Vivian Bayubay McLaughlin is an actress, music director, and educator. She is best known for co-hosting Disney Channel’s Out of the Box, a children’s show nominated for an Emmy and winner of three Parents’ Choice Awards. Vivian has appeared on the television show Sesame Street English and in commercials for Western Union, Sun Microsystems, MSN, and Visa. She has also recorded audiobooks for Random House, Scholastic, and Bantam Doubleday.

Vivian earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. She now lives in California where she teaches voice and piano and works as a music director for schools, children’s theaters, and community productions. While some of her students have gone on to perform on Broadway, her primary goal remains to cultivate a deep appreciation for musical theater and vocal technique.

​Emmett Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas was Vivian’s favorite childhood movie and is now watched by her family every December as a Christmas tradition. She is excited to be portraying Ma Otter having grown up listening to this wonderful score and because of the role’s focus on family, hope, and gratitude. Vivian is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA and Actors' Equity Association (AEA).

What drew you to the role of Mrs. Alice "Ma" Otter in this production?

I've spent the last two decades teaching musical theatre and being a mom. I never expected to be back on stage. I even had a family trip planned to go to London this November but when OFC Creations Theatre Center offered me the role I just couldn't say no, not to Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas! It's my all time favorite Christmas movie! When I got married I added it to our must watch list every December. One year my husband got me all Emmet Otter themed presents. Our daughter has grown up on it. We even included some of the songs on our coveted "Christmas tape" that plays non stop from the day after Thanksgiving until January. The music of Paul Williams is catchy and fun throughout but Ma Otter's ballads were always my favorite. Watching the movie as a child I always loved Marilyn Sokol's voice and often sang along with her. I feel so lucky and honored to be able to sing her songs. In the show Ma Otter tells Emmet that it was the music that brought her and Pa together and the music is absolutely what drew me to this role.

How does your personal connection to Emmett Otter's Jug-Band Christmas influence your portrayal of Ma Otter?

I can't express to you how much I love the movie and the music in it. I could quote many lines verbatim from watching the movie so many times. When they performed excerpts from the live stage show at JTF West in Atlanta in 2023 I lost my mind and practically my voice screaming in excitement! I bought a stuffed animal squirrel, a tote bag, and an ornament. I know I can't hold a candle to Marilyn Sokol so I'm just trying to meld the inflections she had with my own voice and stay true to the character. I love the relationship Ma Otter has with Emmet and how close they are. I like to think my daughter and I are similar in that way. Being a mom definitely makes that last verse in When the River Meets the Sea hit differently than when I sang it as a kid. As a child I also wondered how Ma Otter could stay positive when things didn't work out the way she planned, however, as an adult I realize it's because faith, love, and hope don't cost a cent and that's the wealth that matters most. I hope to capture that in my portrayal of Ma Otter.

In what ways has your background in music and education informed your approach to this role?

I try to practice what I preach. All the advice I give my students I'm applying to myself. Be off book and prepared, be kind and professional, make sure to sleep well and take care of yourself, listen and take direction, write down your blocking and choreography, record your vocal parts, connect with your fellow actors, focus on the character so you're not nervous, just do your best and practice, practice, practice! My first love and passion has always been musical theatre and although I haven't been on stage in years, there's not a day goes by that I don't sing with my students. I hope to make them proud!

How do you feel about OFC Creations Theatre Center being the only theatre presenting this show this year?

I think that's pretty exciting! I've music directed a few pilot productions for MTI Jr. with Musical Mayhem Productions where I teach and now I get to tell my students that I get to perform in one myself. I feel like I've been given a great privilege. I truly hope that I can do the role justice and share the story in a meaningful and memorable way. It's incredibly special to be part of this production. I know it's going to be an unforgettable and magical experience.

What is it like to work with official Jim Henson's puppets?

Amazing! My inner child is so star struck! I grew up on Sesame Street and The Muppets and Fraggle Rock! I worked with John Tartaglia in Sesame English and many other talented puppeteers during the Playhouse Disney Live tours and loved every minute of it. I've always adored puppets and it's been a dream come true to work with them again. I'm in awe of how much goes into bringing them to life and how expressive they can be. I honestly can't stop smiling when I see them. It's just the coolest thing ever. The joy and happiness it brings me is both ridiculous and awesome at the same time.

What does it mean to you to be part of a production in partnership with the Jim Henson Company?

It's incredible and means so much to me. It still doesn't seem real. I feel giddy just thinking about it. I never imagined I would get the chance to work with the Jim Henson Company again. Being on stage with Bear from Bear in the Big Blue House was already an unbelievable experience, one that I cherish and hold dear to my heart. To think I've been lucky enough to have the opportunity to work with them again a second time. I am truly honored.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Ummm... because it has puppets! Who doesn't want to come see puppets?! Just kidding, of course come for the puppets but also come for the story. Come escape to a world where you can set aside your worries in life for a while, enjoy good music, laugh at a skunk, and hopefully leave feeling uplifted and lighter than when you came in. It truly is a feel good musical and who doesn't want to feel good? Plus it's a great way to kick off the holiday season and get into the Christmas spirit!

